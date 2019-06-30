Big Tex Is Hiring For 2019 State Fair Of Texas

Big Tex is hiring! Since it’s only 90 days to the 2019 State Fair of Texas, seasonal job applications are online for various positions.

“Working at the Fair is just as fun as attending the annual event,” according to Senior Vice President of PR Karissa Condoianis.

The Fair provides more than 7,000 seasonal job opportunities every year. Approximately 2,200 people are employed directly by the State Fair of Texas. The minimum wage for job openings paid by the State Fair of Texas for 2019 is $11.15 an hour, raised from $10 an hour in 2018. As the annual event is a collection of small businesses, the remaining seasonal positions report to independent contractors including concessionaires, ride operators, and vendors.

You Can Apply Online

Applications for seasonal positions can be found online at BigTex.com/Jobs. Available opportunities are in these areas: Clean Team, Commercial Vendor Booths, Coupon Sales, Creative Arts, Food and Beverage, Games, Gates, Greenhouse/Landscape Operations, Guest Services, Livestock, Maintenance, Plumbing, and Security.

To encourage job seekers without access to a computer, the Fair partners with several local organizations. These organizations open their computer facilities to those wanting to fill out job applications. Assistance with the application process, resumes, creating professional email accounts, and virtual phone numbers will also be offered at specific locations through CARDBoard Project. Please find details on all participating locations below:

Computer Assistance For Applicants

Cornerstone Baptist Church

1819 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; Dallas, TX 75215; (214) 426-5468; Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cornerstone Kitchen (with online application assistance in partnership with CARDBoard Project);

2815 S. Ervay St., Bldg B. Dallas, TX 75215; (214) 421-5532; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Frazier House

4600 Spring Ave. Dallas, TX 75210 (214) 324-4443; Mondays & Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Library (with online application assistance by CARDBoard Project)

2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; Dallas, TX 75215 (972) 571-3202; Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

West Dallas Public Library (with online application assistance in partnership with CARDBoard Project)

2332 Singleton Blvd. Dallas, TX 75212 (214) 670-6445; 2nd & 4th Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Details related to future potential locations will be posted as they become available at BigTex.com/Jobs. Themed “Celebrating Texas Creativity,” the 2019 State Fair of Texas runs September 27 through October 20 in Fair Park.

About the State Fair of Texas

Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with proceeds helping to preserve and improve our home, Fair Park; underwrite museums, community initiatives, and scholarship programs to support students throughout the Lone Star State pursuing higher education; and help improve State Fair operations. The 2019 exposition runs September 27 through October 20 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.

