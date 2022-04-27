Belk’s Great Mom Surprise Is Back

Facebook

Charlotte, N.C., April 27, 2022 – As a Mom, I know how rarely I shop for myself. Most of the time I spend shopping is for my children or husband. Belk's "Great Mom Surprise" promotion is a fun way to celebrate Moms and remind us we can shop for ourselves too.

Actress Jessica Lange said it best: “The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness.” To the women who give so much for others but rarely do enough for themselves, Belk is thrilled to bring back the Great Mom Surprise. The promotion started this week and will run through Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 8th). One lucky customer per day at each Belk location will be surprised with a gift card totaling the amount of their online order for in-store or curbside pickup, up to $575 (including tax).

Randomly selected customers will be “surprised and delighted” with a lively presentation from Belk associates when they come in to pick up their festively packaged order. The Great Mom Surprise Belk gift cards are redeemable on future orders either instore or online at www.belk.com. Last year, Belk gave away more than $200,000 in gift cards to over 8,300 customers across its footprint through the Great Mom Surprise promotion.

“The Great Mom Surprise is the perfect way to brighten a customer’s day leading up to Mother’s Day,” said Nir Patel, Belk CEO. “Moms often do so much for everyone and don’t always spoil themselves, but this promotion is a way for all our customers to have some fun while they shop for themselves or the special moms in their lives.”

To learn more about Belk’s Great Mom Surprise, visit https://www.belk.com/customer-service/pickup-delivery-options/free-in-store-curbside-pickup/the-great-mom-surprise/.