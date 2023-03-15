Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s to host free in-store family fishing event this weekend

Facebook

‘The Greatest Fishing Sale on Earth’ also includes extra savings for CLUB Members and gear trade-in discounts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is celebrating the return of the spring fishing season with the largest nationwide fishing sale of the year, the 2023 Spring Fishing Classic. This iconic annual event is a free celebration of the great sport of fishing for anglers of all skill levels, going on now through March 29.

Family Fun: A Hallmark of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

During Kids’ Weekend, March 18-19, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations will offer a variety of free activities focused on teaching kids how to fish. Available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, these activities will range from kids’ catch-and-release ponds, casting challenges, crafts and games.

Our Biggest National Fishing Sale of the Year

During the Spring Fishing Classic, customers can save on fishing tackle, rods and reels, the latest in marine technology and more. Some of the hottest deals include:

Save up to $2,000 on select TRACKER and Nitro boat – including prices as low as $5 per day on the 2023 Bass Tracker® Classic XL – with Inflation Busting Pricing, plus receive a free Bass Pro Shops gift card up to $1,000;

Save up to $60 on Johnny Morris Signature Series rod and reel combos; and

Kayak anglers can save $450 on a new Ascend 133X Tournament Sit-On-Top Kayak Ultimate Fishing Package; and

Extra savings offered to CLUB Members during Spring Fishing Classic

Named America’s No. 1 Loyalty Program in the Outdoor Industry in 2023 by Newsweek, Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s CLUB will offer its loyal members additional savings during the Spring Fishing Classic, including exclusive pricing on the season’s hottest fishing gear and special financing for customers who spend more than $500.

Rod and Reel Trade-Ins for a Good Cause, Big Savings

Taking place at every Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s retail location across the U.S., the 21-day Spring Fishing Classic sale and event invites customers to trade in used fishing gear for big savings. Customers can donate used rods and reels, in working order, to receive trade-in savings of up to $100 toward the purchase of a new rod and reel.

The refurbished fishing equipment will be donated to local youth nonprofit organizations so more kids can learn how to fish. Since the program’s inception seven years ago, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, alongside their customers, has donated more than 400,000 products to youth-focused nonprofit organizations. The equipment donated by Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s customers has given countless children the ability to discover fishing, teaching the next generation of anglers to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors.

For trade-in program details, event times and information on qualifying offers, visit www.basspro.com/classic or www.cabelas.com/classic.