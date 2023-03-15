Fast & Furious Comes to Life at Texas Motor Speedway on April 15

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

FuelFest Returns to Dallas-Fort Worth with Cody Walker and Tyrese Gibson

DALLAS – Following a massive kick-off event in West Palm Beach, where 15,000 fans joined together in celebration, FuelFest is set to return for the second time in Texas at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, located at 3545 Lone Star Cir., in Fort Worth. Now in its fifth year, FuelFest blends the enthusiast’s passion for the automotive world with drifting and ride-alongs, celebrities, live music, culture and more. This year, the show will feature more than 600 top custom, exotic, rare and exclusive cars and trucks combined with drift exhibitions and brand-new interactive exhibits, showcases, and experiences.

FuelFest will feature exhilarating live-action drifting on the infield road course. Spectators can catch race cars drifting all day at FuelFest from local drivers showing off their precision driving skills – some cars even get within inches of each other going very fast speeds…sideways. For those looking to elevate the thrilling experience even more, drivers offer fans the chance to ride-along in their race cars. Plus, don’t miss live musical performances on the Yokohama Festival Stage all day, including rapper and BET Hip Hop Award Nominee, Big K.R.I.T. who will headline FuelFest with direct support from rapper Arizona Zervas – known for his Billboard Hot 100 hit, “Roxanne” – hip hop artists Joey Valence & Brae and DJ Bad Apple, who will kick the day off.

Bringing inspiration from overseas, a new element to FuelFest, Taste of Tokyo sponsored by Fortis Auto Group, will also be on display for the first time in Dallas. Discover world-class, one-of-a-kind custom cars from Japan that have enhanced car culture in the United States.

A portion of the event’s proceeds benefit Reach Out WorldWide, the non-profit charity founded by Paul Walker and continued by his brother, Cody Walker. Founded in 2010, the organization was created by the late actor and producer after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti with the inspiration to organize a relief team that responded to the disaster. ROWW’s mission is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations. As of 2022, ROWW has raised over $225,000 through its FuelFest events to benefit those in need and has deployed to several disaster areas including Tampa Bay following Hurricane Ian and Turkey following the devastating earthquakes. Additionally, Cody and Felicia Walker collaborated with The Weather Channel in 2022 on a new series “Fast: Home Rescue,” to help rebuild homes across the United States that were impacted by natural disasters.

“We can’t wait to get back to Fort Worth for FuelFest’s second year in the Texas,” stated Cody Walker. “We are bringing all the elements of last year’s FuelFest along with some new, added experiences that we think the community will love! Get your tickets now and I’ll see you on April 15.”

FuelFest brings the passion of the automotive community to major cities across the globe, showcasing an eclectic collection of cars and music while creating an everlasting experience that leaves fans looking forward to the next event. The 2023 FuelFest World Tour will also make its way Los Angeles, New Jersey, Phoenix and internationally to Tokyo and Germany. Plus, there may even be one additional surprise location!

Gates for the Dallas-Fort Worth FuelFest open to the public from 1 to 8 p.m. on April 15. Event information, car registration and tickets can be found now at www.FuelFest.com, as well as on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok!

About FuelFest

Co-founded by Cody Walker and Chris Lee, FuelFest is their vision of creating a world-class automotive celebration to incorporate the passion of entertainment and art launched in 2019. With each having many successful endeavors, the collaboration of their visions brought to life through FuelFest and beyond impacted enthusiasts of all ages, communities and the industry. FuelFest is committed to helping fulfill Paul’s Legacy by contributing a portion of the proceeds from every show to Reach Out WorldWide – garnering the passion and generosity of the car community to help spread goodwill and make a true difference in lives that need it most. For further press information and opportunities visit www.FuelFest.com.

About Reach Out WorldWide

Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW) was founded in 2010 by the late actor/producer, Paul Walker. After a massive earthquake devastated Haiti, Paul spontaneously organized a relief team that responded to the disaster. On the trip, Paul saw a gap between the availability of skilled resources and the requirement for such personnel in post-disaster situations. Upon returning from Haiti, Paul established ROWW with the purpose of fulfilling this unmet need. Since Paul’s passing, ROWW continues to be a platform for like-minded individuals to make a difference in other people’s lives. It started as an idea and has transformed into a culture equally benefiting the volunteers as much as the people they are assisting. It’s turning the “I generation” into a “goodwill generation.” It’s giving good people not just a voice but a chance to act.

Tyrese Gibson – Award-winning Recording Artist and Actor

Tyrese is one of the world’s most beloved and bankable performers. A multi-Grammy nominated and Platinum-certified recording artist, Tyrese enjoys an equally successful and prolific acting career. Notably, he recurs in two of the highest-grossing film franchises of all-time – “Fast and the Furious” and “Transformers.” Additional film credits include his break-out role in John Singleton’s “Baby Boy” and “Four Brothers” opposite Mark Wahlberg. This year, Tyrese stars in two hotly anticipated movies – “Fast & Furious 9” and “Morbius” with Jared Leto.