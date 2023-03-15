No Lotto Texas Jackpot Winner, Jackpot Rolls To $53.5 million For Tonight’s Lotto Drawing

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Third-largest jackpot prize in North America and fourth largest in the world

AUSTIN – The largest Lotto Texas® jackpot in more than 12 years is still up for grabs and now stands at an estimated annuitized $53.5 million for the Wednesday, March 15 drawing. The jackpot ranks as the third largest jackpot in North America and fourth largest in the world. In North America, Lotto Texas sits only behind the estimated annuitized Powerball® jackpot worth $63 million for the Wednesday, March 15 drawing, as well as the estimated annuitized $254 million for the Friday, March 17 Mega Millions® drawing. Tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $33.1 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Saturday, March 18 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $54 million.

“Wednesday night will be another chance for Texas Lottery® players to win two of the three largest jackpots in North America on the same night,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We continue to see strong sales for the current Lotto Texas jackpot run, which will help generate important revenue for public education in Texas. We know playing for a large jackpot can be thrilling, so we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win. If it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 77th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing, extending the record for the longest jackpot run in game history. This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the May 29, 2010, drawing, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million. The winning ticket for that Lotto Texas drawing was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience Store #21972, located at 8902 Garland Road, in Dallas, and was claimed by The Bilmar Trust. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

Lotto Texas has boasted nine different winning jackpot drawings in the $50 million range throughout the game’s 30-year history. The last time was for the Jan. 26, 2005, drawing, when an advertised $57 million prize was claimed by a Garland resident, who purchased the winning ticket at Tom Thumb #2561, in Garland. The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $40 million was for the Sept. 30, 2020, drawing, when an estimated $47 million prize was claimed by a Seguin resident who purchased the winning ticket at Pic N Pac 10 in Seguin.

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes. Ticket sales for the next Lotto Texas drawing will close at 10:02 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $36.6 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $79.9 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $30.6 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $207 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.