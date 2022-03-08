Free Agent Clayton Kershaw Signs with Raising Cane’s

Facebook

Three-time Cy Young Award winner will surprise Customers at Restaurant on Greenville Ave. tomorrow in partnership with his foundation, Kershaw’s Challenge

DALLAS (March 8, 2022) – Eight-time All-Star Clayton Kershaw is returning to his hometown to surprise Dallas “Caniacs” in the Raising Cane’s drive-thru!

Tomorrow, March 9 from 11 a.m. to noon, the left-handed pitcher will put his sure hands to the test by serving Raising Cane’s ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – to Customers at the 5030 Greenville Ave. Restaurant. Don’t worry, he won’t be throwing any curveballs in the drive-thru – just hot, fresh and delicious chicken finger meals.

In response to Raising Cane’s support for Kershaw’s Challenge, Clayton is eager to show Caniacs some love. Founded by Clayton and his wife Ellen, both active participants in volunteer work, Kershaw’s Challenge empowers people to use their spheres of influence to impact communities by serving vulnerable and at-risk children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, Zambia and the Dominican Republic.

What: Clayton Kershaw will surprise fans in the Raising Cane’s drive-thru

When: Wednesday, March 9 from 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Raising Cane’s located at 5030 Greenville Ave. in Dallas

Raising Cane’s is the nation’s fastest-growing chicken finger concept with over 600 restaurants in 31 states and Guam. The popular brand plans to open more than 100 new Restaurants across 10 new markets in 2022. The company has ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” that has been named the #1 sauce in the QSR industry.

About Kershaw’s Challenge

Since 2011, Ellen & Clayton Kershaw’s charity, Kershaw’s Challenge, has raised over $15 million for vulnerable and at-risk children, living in Los Angeles, Dallas, Zambia and the Dominican Republic. For more information, please visit: https://www.kershawschallenge.com