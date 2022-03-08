Duncanville Panthers, Timberview Wolves Head To San Antonio This Weekend

Facebook

San Antonio is nice this time of year.

Just ask the folks in Duncanville and Mansfield. They probably have hotels on speed dial as the Duncanville Panthers and Mansfield Timberview Wolves are regular attendees at the UIL State Tournament.

And both teams will be back at the Alamodome this weekend, each seeking their third state championship since 2017. The Panthers (33-1) previously won Class 6A titles in 2019 and 2021, while the Wolves (35-4) won 5A championships in 2017 and 2019.

Both teams also reached the state tourney in 2020, though there was no competition because it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m just happy for these boys. I know how hard they work and what they put into it. Winning state is the ultimate goal. It feels great that they are still playing,” said Duncanville coach David Peavy.

The Panthers ascended to the top of the national rankings this week, replacing previous No. 1 Richland, who handed them their only defeat, 60-58 after a 15-0 start to the season. Richland was knocked out of the playoffs in the third round, 54-52, by fellow state tourney qualifier McKinney (34-5).

Longtime national freelance high school sportswriter Jack Pollon, formerly of the Los Angeles Daily News, tweeted on @pollonpreps, “I want to see Duncanville (Texas) boys basketball team. Duncanville beat both Corona Centennial (No. 2 in nation) and Sierra Canyon (No. 11) on back-to-back nights the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, 75-70 and 80-73. That must be some team.”

The Panthers are 62-2 over the past two seasons.

Following the Panthers’ 61-38 Region II championship victory against Garland, Duncanville ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith tweeted, “It takes a different culture and mindset to win when you are everyone’s target. In @DuncanvilleISD we call that #UnstoppableExcellence.”

Black an All-American

Along with their return to state, the Duncanville Panthers celebrated senior point guard Anthony Black being named a McDonald’s All-American. He was chosen from a pool of more than 700 nominees from across the nation.

Black is averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, four assists and 2.2 steals.

The McDonald’s All-American Games are scheduled for March 29 in Chicago.

Boys Basketball State preview

All games played at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Class 6A

Semifinals

Austin Westlake (38-1) vs. McKinney (34-5), 7 p.m. Friday

Duncanville (33-1) vs. Humble Atascocita (34-6), 8:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

8:30 p.m. Saturday

Duncanville

Record: 33-1.

Previous state appearances: 1991, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2007, 2019, 2020, 2021.

Championships: 1991, 1997, 2007, 2019, 2021.

How they got here: Def. Killeen Shoemaker in bidistrict, 99-63; def. Rockwall Heath in area, 52-43; def. DeSoto in regional quarterfinals, 48-35; def. No. 11 Cypress Ranch in regional semifinals, 72-59; def. Garland in regional final, 61-38.

Win streak: 18.

State rank: 2.

Humble Atascocita

Record: 34-6.

Previous state appearances: 2016, 2020, 2021.

Championships: None

How they got here: Def. Deer Park in bidistrict, 82-37; def. League City Clear Falls in area, 69-50; def. No. 14 Pearland Dawson in regional quarterfinals, 62-50; def. Fort Bend Clements in regional semifinals, 61-54; def. No. 15 Alvin Shadow Creek in regional final, 67-51.

Win streak: 16.

State rank: 9.

Austin Westlake

Record: 38-1.

Previous state appearances: 2018, 2021.

Championships: None.

How they got here: Def. Round Rock Cedar Ridge in bidistrict, 60-40; def. San Antonio Wagner in area, 77-68; def. San Antonio Northside Clark in regional quarterfinals, 47-38; def. No. 23 San Antonio Northside Warren in regional semifinals, 65-55; def. No. 24 San Antonio Northside Brennan in regional final, 68-56.

Win streak: 37.

State rank: 4.

McKinney

Record: 34-5.

Previous state appearances: None.

How they got here: Def. Coppell in bidistrict, 55-43; def. No. 16 South Grand Prairie in area, 60-45; def. No. Richardson in regional quarterfinals, 54-52; def. No. 18 North Crowley in regional semifinals, 68-48; def. No. 17 Arlington Martin in regional final, 58-36.

Win streak: 5.

State rank: 13.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Beaumont United (34-3) vs. Dallas Kimball (30-8), 7 p.m. Friday

Mansfield Timberview (35-4) vs. Boerne Champion (33-6), 8:30 p.m.

Championship

3 p.m. Saturday

Mansfield Timberview

Record: 35-4.

Previous state appearances: 2009, 2017, 2019, 2020.

Championships: 2017, 2019.

How they got here: Def. Fort Worth Southwest in bidistrict, 77-49; def. Grapevine in area, 87-55; def. No. 9 Mansfield Legacy in regional quarterfinals, 62-60; def. No. 12 El Paso Chapin in regional semifinals, 83-56; def. No. 4 Amarillo in regional final, 68-59.

Win streak: 9.

State rank: 7.

Boerne Champion

Record: 33-6.

Previous state appearances: None.

How they got here: Def. Leander Glenn in bidistrict, 67-59; def. San Antonio Jefferson in area, 68-47; def. Buda Johnson in regional quarterfinals, 61-56; def. McAllen in regional semifinals, 61-50; def. No. 20 San Antonio Veterans Memorial in regional final, 51-46.

Win streak: 11.

State rank: 21.

Beaumont United

Record: 34-3.

Previous state appearances: 2021.

Championships: 2021.

How they got here: Def. Texas City in bidistrict, 77-45; def. Fort Bend Hightower in area, 58-41; def. Baytown Goose Creek Memorial in regional quarterfinals, 79-78; def. Pflugerville Weiss in regional semifinals, 70-47; def. No. 10 Crosby in regional final, 63-57.

Win streak: 14.

State rank: 1.

Dallas Kimball

Record: 30-8.

Previous state appearances: 1986, 1990, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2021.

Championships: 1990, 1996, 1997, 2011, 2012, 2014.

How they got here: Def. Dallas Hillcrest in bidistrict, 80-63; def. Frisco Heritage in area, 87-57; def. Prosper Rock Hill in regional quarterfinals, 86-53; def. Lufkin in regional semifinals, 72-44; def. No. 5 Frisco Memorial in regional final, 80-67.

Win streak: 12.

State rank: 2.