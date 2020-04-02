Another 100 Positive COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 2, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 100 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 831. The 16th and 17th deaths from COVID-19 are being reported, including of a woman in her 70’s who was as resident of a long-term care facility, and a woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. These individuals had been critically ill in area hospitals. Of cases requiring hospitalization, over three-quarters (77%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been a chronic high-risk condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“North Texas and all of Texas is safer today now that Governor Abbott has adopted the Dallas County Safer at Home model. We continue to build capacity as we enter the beginning of the curve. There are enough beds and ventilators in hospitals at present. The challenge is to continue to build capacity so that the curve doesn’t overtake our resources. Your mission is to make good personal responsibility decisions. #StayHomeStaySafe #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

In Texas,the five counties with the largest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases are Harris County (847), Dallas County (731), Travis County (305), Tarrant County (288), and Denton County (231). According to the DSHS website, there are now confirmed COVID-19 cases in 143 of Texas’ 254 counties.

Twelve hospitals on Wednesday reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office.

Here are the aggregate totals for Wednesday, as reported by the 12 Dallas area hospitals:

Total beds: 4,343

Beds occupied: 2,267

Total ICU beds: 565

ICU beds occupied: 315

Total ventilators: 622

Ventilators in use: 188

