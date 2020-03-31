Ellis County Has 20 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

March 31, 2020 – The Ellis County Local Health Authority has confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County. This increases the countywide total to 20 cases of COVID-19.

The Ellis County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order is in effect through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 03, 2020, unless extended.

For more COVID-19 information and a full outline of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order please visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/2019novelcoronavirus

Yesterday, Ellis County reported their first death from COVID-19. With the Stay Home, Stay Safe order set to expire on April 3rd, it appears that with today’s Executive Order from Gov. Abbott-Ellis County will have to extend theirs to be in compliance.

As residents of Ellis County, when we leave the house to mail things for the business or pick up groceries, the roads are crowded. Yesterday, driving from Waxahachie to Midlothian traffic was moderate even in the rain. And the crowds packing into Lowe’s and Home Depot are insane. So, is the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order effective? Are Ellis County residents limiting their time outside the home?

Even though we are considered an “essential business”, we’ve asked our writers to work from home. When possible interviews are done via phone, and we attend press conferences virtually. All of us need to do our part to stay home and stop the spread.

If you want to contact us with concerns, report issues you’ve seen, etc. please feel free to email us at editor@focusdailynews.com. We’re working around the clock to keep you informed with the latest news, and highlight how our communities are coming together.

