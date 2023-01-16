Ana Popovic at Arlington Music Hall Jan. 27

Facebook

Internationally renowned guitarist Ana Popovic will perform at Arlington Music Hall on January 27. Described as “one helluva guitar player” by Bruce Springsteen, Ana Popovic has appeared on covers of Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player magazines. She’s topped the Billboard Charts numerous times and receives regular airplay on radio stations worldwide. A couple of her albums were named “Pick-Of-The-Week” by USA Today and given prominent airplay on NPR.

Ana Popovic has built her career on defining and describing, on her own terms, the essence of American music. She is simultaneously pushing limits, bending genres, and reinventing her music and herself with each new record. Well positioned among today’s blues elite, Ana’s confidence and credibility continue unabated.

Ana Popovic New Album

Ana Popovic’s upcoming album, Power, is due for release on May 2 on ArtisteXclusive Records. “Power” brings those dynamics to the fore, and in the process turns this set of songs into both a powerful and personal tale of survival through faith, determination and tenacity. The songs were spawned from a decidedly tricky set of circumstances that tested Ana’s devotion to making music and her perseverance.

In the fall of 2020, while the world was dealing with Covid, the artist found herself in a dire and devastating situation. She was diagnosed with breast cancer. Having lost her mom three years before to the same illness, everything– including whether or not to continue making music—came into question. With encouragement from her bass player/musical director Buthel, and in between 14 chemotherapy treatments and flights back and forth between L.A. and Amsterdam where she received her treatments, Popovic connected with Buthel on Zoom to write the material that coalesced as the new album.

The concert will be held at Arlington Music Hall, 224 North Center Street in Arlington, starting at 8 p.m. Jan. 27. Ticket prices range from $19-$75, and tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com/e/ana-popovic-tickets-430274521677.