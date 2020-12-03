Aguamiel Tequila, Award Winning Tequila Makes A Great Gift

Award Winning Tequila For The Tequila Lover On Your Shopping List

We like to keep a well stocked bar in our home with at least one bottle of every spirit for entertaining. While 2020 has spoiled our plans to invite guests over for college football, dinner on the grill and social hours, we continue to add new spirits.

When shopping for a new addition to our bar, we often look for something unique and special. Aguamiel Tequila meets that criteria with their elegant bottle that stands out in a sea of other bottles. I love the details, like how they hand tie a piece of twine on every bottle. Of course we appreciate the beautiful packaging, but this award winning tequila is more than just a pretty bottle.

There’s purpose and over 50 years of experience between Master distiller, Agustin Sanchez Rodriguez, and their incredible farmers contributing to how Aguamiel tequila is crafted. Adding to its unique recipe is how the ingredients are chosen. They hand pick only 100% Blue Agave Tequilana Weber from the highlands and lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Each agave plant, aged for a minimum of eight years, is hand selected and hand cut to reveal the heart of the agave.

2019 Tequila of the Year

Aguamiel has won the Bartender Spirit Gold Award for the past two years and the 2019 Tequila of the Year. These awards demonstrate they’ve achieved their goal to create a tequila that delivers on it’s promise to provide customers with a pure, elevated, experience.

Aguamiel Reposado $36.99

Nose: Cooked agave with a hint of orange peel, subtle oak and caramel.

Palate: Aromas carry to the flavours of soft orange zest and toasted oak, with vanilla, dry citrus and pepper.

Finish: Long and full, with a hit of black pepper and roasted agave.

Aguamiel Blanco $33.99

Nose: Clear in colour, Aguamiel has a complex yet delicate nose. Emanating scents of sweet agave are accentuated by the aroma of tropical fruit and citrus. Those scents are complemented by notes of fresh botanicals and volcanic minerals.

Palate: The bright agave flavour introduces a light to medium-bodied palate with hints of black pepper and vanilla bean. Those are enveloped by the sweet nuances of grilled pineapple and lemongrass.

Finish: The finish is clean and warm with layers of spice, white pepper and green vegetables.

In a normal year we’d recommend you bring a bottle of Aguamiel Tequila to your holiday party, but we all know 2020 is not normal. Make someone’s year better and gift a beautiful bottle of Aguamiel Blanco or Aguamiel Reposado to the tequila drinker on your list. Or, host a virtual happy hour and mix up some of these festive cocktails.

Citrus Snow

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Aguamiel Tequila – Blanco

3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon extract

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

3/4 ounce agave nectar or honey

1 egg white

Garnish with fresh cranberries

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice and shake for 10 seconds.

Add ice to the shaker and shake 2-3 times.

Strain over ice

Garnish with fresh cranberries

Enjoy!

Mexican Holiday Coco

Ingredients:

3 cups milk of choice

3 tbsp dark cocoa powder

3 tbsp granulated sugar

Pinch of sea salt salt

1/4 tsp cinnamon

2 oz Aguamiel tequila – Reposado

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Garnish with a cinnamon stick

Instructions:

To make hot chocolate, add all ingredients except for tequila to a small saucepan. Whisk to combine. Heat on low until mixture comes to a gentle boil, stirring. Remove from heat.

Add tequila and whisk again. Divide into 3 mugs.

Garnish with cinnamon stick

Spicy Passion Fruit Tequila Sour

– 2 oz tabasco infused Aguamiel – Blanco

– 1 oz lime juice

– 1/2 oz passion fruit syrup

– 1/2 oz egg white

Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice. Shake for 15 seconds then add ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with lime wheel and tabasco pepper.

However you choose to enjoy your spirits, we encourage everyone to drink responsibly.

