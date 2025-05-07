ADDRESSING YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS: YMCA DALLAS & HEALTH EXPERTS INTRODUCE VITAL NEW PROGRAM

Kristin Barclay
Yes you can

“YES YOU CAN!” Initiative to Focus on Brain Plasticity and Comprehensive Support

DALLAS, TEXAS (May 6, 2025) – The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas in partnership with Grant Halliburton Foundation, Metrocare, Momentous Institute, and Center for BrainHealth, have developed the “YES YOU CAN!” pilot program set to launch in June 2025. This project is made possible in part through support from Lyda Hill Philanthropies, the Hersh Foundation/Ken Hersh and Regen Horchow, and The Bette Rathjen Foundation for Emotional Health.

The initiative is specifically designed to reinforce the concept of brain plasticity, the brain’s ability to change and adapt. The program will also focus on refining existing training, platforms, and interventions from partner organizations in a cohesive approach to support comprehensive care to children, teens, parents, and counselors at select Y summer programs.

In a recent report by the CDC, the percentage of high school students experiencing sadness or hopelessness has steadily increased over the span of the decade. In 2023,  40 percent of teens reported experiencing symptoms of depression, compared to 20 percent in 2011.

The Y is deeply committed to addressing the growing mental health needs of youth in North Texas. Recognizing the critical importance of mental wellness, the Y established a mental health advisory board in 2022 and recruited leading experts from across North Texas, all of which are a part of the “YES YOU CAN!” initiative.

“The organizations’ collective expertise have been instrumental in shaping our approach for an effective program that can be replicated sustainably,” said Giselle Patterson, Associate Vice President of Community Health “Our goal is to help children and teens become more resilient and improve their overall well being. We look forward to seeing how ‘YES YOU CAN!’ will touch the lives of our community.”

Groups in the program include the Y’s summer learning academy, teen camps, and Kamp K’aana at Camp Grady Spruce, a two-week sleep away camp that serves children above a healthy weight. Combined, nearly 600 campers, parents, and Y staff will have mental health resources through a combination of virtual and in-person methods to maximize accessibility and impact.
YES YOU CAN!” will provide mental health support through several channels, such as:

  • Counselor Training: Camp counselors will receive training using resources from the Grant Halliburton Foundation, Metrocare, Momentous Institute, and The Center for BrainHealth, to address the needs of campers more effectively.
  • Camper Programming: Children and teens will have access to robust mental health programming designed to promote well-being.
  • Parent Resources: Parents will receive training and tools to support their child’s mental health long after camp concludes.
  • Professional Support: Metrocare will provide licensed mental health professionals on-site and virtually, ensuring access to expert care.

As a frontline organization, the Y is dedicated to being a thought leader on mental wellness as an issue that is important to North Texans and surrounding communities. If families would like to learn more about “YES YOU CAN!” and other Y programs, visit the website: www.ymcadallas.org

