Additions to Electricity Supply Chain Map Strengthen State’s Emergency Response Capability

AUSTIN – The Texas Electricity Supply Chain Map now includes more information that will assist state emergency officials in preparing for, responding to and recovering from weather emergencies or other disasters.

The map was created in April 2022, and has successfully been used by state emergency officials during weather emergencies including severe storms last winter season. It’s a crucial tool used by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), the Railroad Commission (RRC), and state emergency responders to respond to issues in real-time through direct communication and movement of resources necessary for maintenance or repair of electric generation and transmission infrastructure during an emergency.

The map identifies critical infrastructure facilities that are in the state’s electricity supply chain, including electric generation plants and the natural gas facilities that supply fuel to power the generation plants. New layers of information added include water and wastewater treatment plants, and the roads that provide access to all the facilities on the map.

The map has:

· More than 12,746 facilities including electricity generation plants powered by natural gas, electric substations, natural gas processing plants, underground gas storage facilities, oil and gas well leases, saltwater disposal wells;

·More than 21,000 miles of gas transmission pipelines and approximately 60,000 miles of electric transmission lines;

· Approximately 13,000 water and wastewater treatment plants;

· A basemap layer of Texas Department of Transportation roads

“The Texas Electricity Supply Chain Map is a critical tool for the PUCT and emergency responders across the state,” said Thomas Gleeson, PUCT Executive Director. “These updates and additional map layers will further strengthen our ability to maintain the reliability of critical infrastructure, respond to incidents during emergencies, and keep Texans safe. I thank the Mapping Committee and state agency partners for their collaboration on this effort.”

“The map is one of many steps we take to help ensure residents’ safety during weather emergencies,” said Wei Wang, RRC Executive Director. “The RRC has already begun inspections to ensure natural gas facilities are weatherized and fortified for the winter, similar to last winter. This supply chain map is the first of its kind in the nation, and has proven to be a valuable tool for emergency management personnel to triage, respond, and collaborate real-time during emergencies. It’s all part of the extensive work state agencies undertake in our mission to protect Texans.”

The map also includes elements such as Texas Division of Emergency Management regions, emergency contact information for facilities, and weather watches and warnings as they occur in any part of the state. The map is updated with critical infrastructure at least twice a year.

Senate Bill 3 passed by the 87th Texas Legislature required the PUCT and RRC to create the map. New information such as roads and water plants were added through provisions in Senate Bill 1093 passed by the 88th Legislature this year.

Legislation prohibits public release of the map and corresponding data to protect the safety and integrity of the electricity supply chain.

The map is overseen by the Texas Electricity Supply Chain Security and Mapping Committee, which is comprised of the Public Utility Commission, the Railroad Commission, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Department of Transportation.

The committee will hold a public meeting on January 25, 2024, which will be livestreamed for the public at https://www.puc.texas.gov/ agency/Broadcasts.aspx.