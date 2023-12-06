Drug Bust In Red Oak: Three Arrested, Methamphetamine, Stolen Weapons, and Cash Seized in Major Operation

Facebook

Lauren Chambers, 35; Jon Michael Sullivan, 54; and Brad Murray Tenhagen, 55, were arrested following a drug bust near Red Oak, Texas. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Officer Special Response Team executed a search warrant on December 1 in the 500 block of Maple Leaf, where they discovered drugs including a kilogram of methamphetamine, 15 grams of amphetamine, 3 grams of alprazolam,1 gram THC, drug paraphernalia, weapons, stolen vehicles and $18,500 in cash.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, they also confiscated 55 weapons, four of which were stolen. Following their investigation, three suspects were taken into custody and detained at the Ellis County Jail.

Lauren Chambers is facing one count of possession of a controlled substance. The sheriff’s office noted she has other warrants under her name. Her bail had been set at $500.

Brad Tenhagenis facing one count of possession of a controlled substance and bail is set at $1,500. Jon Michael Sullivan, is facing multiple charges, including manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, and three counts of theft of a firearm. His total bail has been set at $200,000. All three suspects are from Red Oak.

Source: Ellis County Sheriff’s Department Press Release