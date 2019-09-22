World Premiere of A Love Offering At Kitchen Dog Theater

Kitchen Dog Theater kicks off its 29th season of theater with the world premiere of “a love offering” by celebrated local playwright Jonathan Norton. The play runs Oct. 3-27 at Trinity River Arts Center in Dallas.

KDT Co-Artistic Director Tina Parker directs this stunning new play that exposes how caring for others can be as bruising as it is healing.

T’Wana Jepson has been bit before. And scratched. And kicked. And punched. And called every dirty word in the book. So has her coworker and play-mama, Miss Georgia. It comes with the territory as a nurse’s aide caring for patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia. But after T’Wana is attacked by the patient in E 204, something happens that threatens the bonds of trust and friendship.

A talented team has been assembled for this production. The cast will feature KDT Company Members Rhonda Boutté (Miss Georgia) and Max Hartman (Stewart) alongside local luminaries Whitney LaTrice Coulter (T’wana), Brandy McClendon Kae (Josie) and Chris Messersmith (Mr. Turner).

KDT Artistic Company Members Clare Floyd DeVries (Set Design), Lisa Miller (Light Design), Melissa Panzarello (Costume Design), Cindy Ernst-Godinez (Prop Design), and Sarah Duc (Stage Manager) join forces with area stalwarts Claire Carson (Sound Design), Lori Honeycutt (Technical Director) and Haley Nelson (Dramaturg) to form the production team.

Playwright: Jonathan Norton

Jonathan Norton’s work has been produced or developed by a number of companies, including Dallas Theater Center, Bishop Arts Theatre Center, and Soul Rep Theater Company. Others include African American Repertory Theater, Undermain Theatre, Theatre Three, and South Dallas Cultural Center.

Norton’s play MISSISSIPPI GODDAMN was a finalist for the Harold and Mimi Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award, and won the 2016 M. Elizabeth Osborn Award given by the American Theatre Critics Association. Other awards include Artistic Innovations Grant from the Mid-America Arts Alliance and South Dallas Cultural Center Diaspora Performing Arts Commission. Also the TACA Donna Wilhelm Family New Works Fund, TACA Bowdon Family Foundation Artists Residency Fund, and Jubilee Theatre’s 2019 Eastman Visionary Award. He is Playwright in Residence at Dallas Theater Center.

Single tickets for adults are priced at $30 for opening night; $20 for Thursday-Sunday performances; and $30 for Friday/Saturday performances. Discounts are available for students, seniors, and KERA members. Performances will be at Trinity River Arts Center (TRAC), 2600 North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas.

