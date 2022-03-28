Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live Comes To Fort Worth

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

FORT WORTH, TX – “Won’t you ride along with me?” Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the beloved Emmy Award-winning PBS KIDS television series are hopping back aboard Trolley for DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! coming to Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 6:30pm.

Tickets start at $27.50 (plus service fees) and are on-sale now at www.basshall.com. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with Daniel Tiger will also be available.

In this whimsical, family-friendly theatrical event, Daniel Tiger and his family and friends take audiences on an interactive and exciting adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others, and celebrating new experiences. The live show features new songs as well as fan-favorites from the series, including the beloved “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” The live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing, and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents, and grandparents alike.

The hugely successful Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live tour production has been entertaining neighbors since 2016, playing to sold-out crowds across the country. The popular tours have visited more than 120 cities and played more than 200 shows across the United States and Canada.

The top-rated Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood television series from Fred Rogers Productions, airing daily on PBS KIDS, follows the everyday adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and uses musical strategies grounded in Fred Rogers’ landmark social-emotional curriculum. Through imagination, creativity and song, Daniel and his friends learn the key social skills necessary for success in school and in life.

The animated show has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series, the 2019 Parents’ Choice Gold Award for Television, and the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval. Apps, games, activities, and more from “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” can be found on pbskids.org/daniel.

In partnership with our venues and presenters, Mills Entertainment is working to ensure that our events are as safe as possible for everyone in attendance. As public health guidelines and government mandates vary per state, attendees are encouraged to check their venue website to review current protocols. Flexible refund policies are in place for any patron who is experiencing a fever or not feeling well.

While the show must go on, we are committed to bringing live entertainment back safely and creating an environment for our audience members, crew and cast members to enjoy this experience.

Join Daniel, O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, and more familiar friends when they come to your Neighborhood!

Show Schedule:

Tuesday, April 5 6:30pm