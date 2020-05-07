5 Additional Ellis County COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

May 6, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of four additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, one probable, and three recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 210 cases of COVID-19, including 142 recoveries.

These five additional cases of COVID-19 include a 54 year-old female of the City of Ennis, a 38 year-old female, 41 year-old male (probable), and a 44 year-old male all of the City of Red Oak.

Additionally, one of the newly reported cases of COVID-19 include the tenth loss of life of a 71 year-old resident of Legend Oaks in Waxahachie. We hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers.

Ellis County reports on COVID-19 cases as they are delivered to our Local Health Authority by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management continues to work closely with local jurisdictions in mitigating the risks of COVID-19 in Ellis County. It is highly encouraged that all residents wear masks while in public and practice distancing where practicable.

Residents should avoid all gatherings where safe distancing practices are not achievable.

COVID-19 Testing Sites in Ellis County

MedExpress Urgent Care, 1305 N. Highway 77, Waxahachie 972-937-1203

Altus Emergency Centers, 1791 N. Highway 77, Waxahachie 469-575-5593

Ferris Family Physicians, 207 W. 5th Street, Ferris

972-842-3016

Methodist Family Health, 326 Cooper Street, Cedar Hill

972-291-7863

Methodist Family Health Center, Charlton, 7979 West Virginia Drive, Dallas, 972-780-8400

American Airlines Center, Parking Lot E, 2500 Victory Plaza, Dallas (drive-thru)

Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S. Polk St., Dallas (drive-thru)

Urgent Care for Kids, 2251 Matlock Rd., No. 103, Mansfield 682-518-2867

Methodist NOW virtual visits, https://methodistnow.life/

Baylor Scott & White online screening tool https://www.bswhealth.com/Pages/coronavirus-information.aspx

