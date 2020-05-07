CHEF Presents Checks to Cedar Hill Teachers of the Year

CEDAR HILL, TX- The Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation (CHEF) visited the homes of the Cedar Hill ISD Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year, respectively, to present their $1,000 checks on Wednesday morning.

CHEF Executive Director Denise Root was joined by CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson, CHISD Board President Cheryl Wesley, Trustees Dawn Miller and Robert Riggs and other members of CHEF and the CHISD Administration Team.

The group adhered to social distancing and safety guidelines, while visiting the homes of Melissa Tyler (Elementary Teacher of the Year) and Angel Hale (Secondary Teacher of the Year).

For the first time in recent memory, both Teachers of the Year are CHISD Graduates. Hale graduated from Cedar Hill High School in 1999, and Tyler, in 2004. Tyler still resides in Cedar Hill, while Hale lives less than five minutes away from Cedar Hill.

“We wanted to ensure that we celebrated the Teachers of the Year, even though we weren’t able to celebrate this occasion in the traditional sense,” Root said.

Members of the All Pro Dads presented both Tyler and Hale with gift baskets, to show their appreciation.

This is the first Teacher of the Year Duo during the Hudson Era, and he was very proud to be part of the special moments this morning.

“Our gratitude and congratulations are with Melissa and Angel” Hudson said. “They have set the gold standard of excellence for educators throughout Cedar Hill ISD. It is rare to see the level of achievement that they have reached.”

Save

Comments

comments