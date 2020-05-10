251 Additional Dallas County COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths

DALLAS – As of 10:00 am May 9, 2020, DCHHS is reporting 251 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 5,870, including 143 deaths. No new deaths are being reported today.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 143 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“I wish everyone a happy Mother’s Day. This Mother’s Day is different but need not be less meaningful. In order to #FlattenTheCurve, the public health committee is asking everyone to avoid unnecessary crowds, exercise six-foot social distancing, wear cloth coverings when using public transportation and visiting businesses, and continue to practice good hygiene,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

