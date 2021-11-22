2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Broadcast Schedule

Facebook

Pivot Bio Named as Presenting Television Sponsor of the Cowboy Channel & RFD-TV’s “Live” Limited Commercial Broadcasts of the 2021 NFR

Fort Worth, Texas – The Cowboy Channel, which is the official network of ProRodeo and the first 24-hour television network totally dedicated to western sports and the western lifestyle, officially announced today its broadcast schedule of the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo as the event returns to Las Vegas after switching to Texas last year due to Covid.

For 10 nights, the NFR, the “Super Bowl of Rodeo”, will showcase 10 rounds of professional rodeo competition with the top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in each event as they compete for their chance to win the most coveted gold buckle in rodeo and a world championship. The Cowboy Channel will once again be there with the best on-air talent team in the business to capture all the rodeo action from December 2nd through December 11th.

Celebrating their 30th year together broadcasting the NFR, Jeff Medders and Butch Knowles will return as the main hosts of ProRodeo’s richest and most prestigious rodeo along with analysts Luke Branquinho, Joe Beaver, Don Gay, and Steve Kenyon plus sideline reporters Amy Wilson Cameron and Janie Johnson.

“”Wow! #30! It feels like my first NFR was only just yesterday. I’ve had the privilege of watching so many great cowboys and cowgirls compete at the Thomas and Mack Center,” said Jeff Medders, President of The Cowboy Channel. “I’m amazed how the next generation of cowboys gets better and better. I’m even more excited to be back with The Cowboy Channel and to build on what we were able to accomplish last year. Get ready for another wild ride.”

Pivot Bio is new this year as the Cowboy Channel’s television presenting sponsor of the live limited commercial broadcast.

“Our team could not be more excited to return to Las Vegas for the 2021 NFR,” said Raquel Gottsch Koehler, CEO of The Cowboy Channel. “There is just something magical about the atmosphere inside Thomas & Mack for the NFR during December and we are looking forward to capturing the excitement and bringing the event to life like never seen before on television.”

The Cowboy Channel, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Rural Media Group (RMG) announced in late 2019 a multi-year agreement which had the NFR and the regular ProRodeo season move to The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV beginning in 2020. This is the second year The Cowboy Channel will be broadcasting live the NFR as PRCA’s official media partner, and Home of the NFR.

The Cowboy Channel NFR broadcast will also simulcast on RFD-TV and Rural Radio on SiriusXM channel 147. The broadcast will showcase technological advances such as 4K and 18 cameras plus skycam with the world’s most experienced rodeo broadcast production team to give fans the ultimate viewing experience.

In addition to The Cowboy Channel’s television network, the coverage will also be available for live streaming + on demand in three languages – English, Spanish and Portuguese – on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel+ app for $99.99 for the 10 days at www.cowboychannelplus.com. The mobile app will offer up-to-the minute scoring, news, highlight clips, standings, trivia, interactive games and more.

The Full Broadcast Lineup beginning December 2nd is the following:

3:30 – 4:30PM ET – Outside the Barrel

One of the most popular NFR attractions outside of the arena, this live talk show with host Flint Rasmussen broadcasts every day from the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage at the Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas inside the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Hosted By: Flint Rasmussen

4:30 – 7:00 PM ET – NFR Tailgate Party

Join The Cowboy Channel NFR Tailgate Party live from the Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas Ariat Rodeo Live Stage inside the Las Vegas Convention Center. The NFR Tailgate Party features interviews and games with rodeo athletes along with previews and recaps of the NFR experience happening around Las Vegas, plus food, western fashion, music, shopping and more.

Hosted By: Justin McKee, Janie Johnson, Katy Lucas & Kirbe Schnoor – with rotating cast of Jeff Medders, Butch Knowles, Joe Beaver, Don Gay, and Amy Wilson Cameron

7:00PM – 8:00PM ET – Western Sports Round-Up

Co-Hosted by Steve Kenyon and Ty McCleary, the NFR Special Edition of Western Sports Round-Up is live on location at the Thomas and Mack in Las Vegas, reporting on all the western sports and rodeo action happening not only in Las Vegas, but across the country.

Hosted by: Steve Kenyon & TyMcCleary

8:00 PM – 8:45 PM ET – NFR Pre-Show

Live from the Thomas & Mack, Justin McKee and Trevor Brazile breakdown the previous night’s NFR performances, changes to the world standings, and preview the round to come.

Hosted by: Justin McKee and Trevor Brazile

8:45 PM – 11:30 PM ET – Wrangler NFR Live

Jeff Medders and Butch Knowles who have hosted the NFR for the past 30 years and served as broadcast analysts for ProRodeo’s richest and most prestigious rodeo showcasing the very best PRCA cowboys, WPRA cowgirls and livestock in the world live from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Hosted by: Jeff Medders & Butch Knowles

Analysists include: Luke Branquinho, Joe Beaver, Don Gay, Amy Wilson Cameron, Janie Johnson, Steve Kenyon

11:30PM – 12:30AM ET – NFR Post-Show

After the dust settles inside the Thomas and Mack, The Cowboy Channel continues to broadcast live with a look back at the round, taking you through the highlights and discussing all the rodeo action with special guests.

Hosted by: Justin McKee

12:30 AM – 1:30 AM ET – NFR Buckle Presentation

Celebrate the nightly round winners live from the South Point Hotel and Casino as these cowboys and cowgirls are presented with their Montana Silversmiths buckles in front of a live audience.

Hosted by: Flint Rasmussen & Joe Beaver

To find out how to get The Cowboy Channel in your area on satellite/cable please visit www.TheCowboyChannel.com

About The Cowboy Channel:

The Cowboy Channel is the official network of ProRodeo and the first 24-hour television network totally dedicated to western sports and the western lifestyle. Headquartered in the Fort Worth Stockyards, The Cowboy Channel also features a wide variety of “live” coverage from major western events showcasing the world’s toughest and most talented cowboys and cowgirls. The network reaches 42 million homes on cable/satellite systems on Altice, Charter Spectrum, DISH, DIRECTV®, AT&T U-Verse, Cox, Comcast, Mediacom, Verizon FIOS TV, and many other rural cable systems. The Cowboy Channel can also be streamed online via The Cowboy Channel Plus at cowboychannelplus.com, DIRECTV NOW, Roku, iOS, Android, Firestick, Apple TV, and Sling TV’s Heartland Extra package. For more information, please visit thecowboychannel.com

Facebook: @CowboyChannel | Twitter: @Cowboy_Channel | Instagram: @TheCowboyChannel