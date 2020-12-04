Cowboy Channel Schedule Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

Cowboy Channel Broadcast Schedule Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

Fort Worth, Texas – The Cowboy Channel, which is the official network of ProRodeo and the first 24-hour television network totally dedicated to western sports and the western lifestyle, for 10 nights will showcase 10 rounds of professional rodeo competition.

The top 120 rodeo stars in the world will participate in seven rodeo events; bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. For beginners who want to learn more about rodeo, visit Rodeo 101 here, LINK.

The Wrangler NFR consists of 10 rounds over 10 days, which goes from Dec. 3-12. Cowboys and barrel racers can earn money by placing in first through sixth place in any round. The event world champions are determined by their total earnings for the season.

Who to Watch

“Some of the top contestants to watch include Sage Kimzey who is chasing a seventh straight world championship in bull riding and Barrel racer Hailey Kinsel who is chasing a third straight barrel racing world title,” said Jeff Medders, main television host of the Wrangler NFR and The Cowboy Channel GM/President. “The brightest spotlight will be on two of the youngest competitors in the field. Shad Mayfield, just a year out of high school, looks to continue his 2020 dominance in tie-down roping, and Stetson Wright, who’s barely 21-years of age, is favored to win a second straight All-Around World Championship. Wright will be competing in saddle bronc riding and bull riding.”

The Cowboy Channel NFR broadcast also will air on RFD-TV and Rural Radio. The simulcast will showcase new technological advances such as 4K, Sky Cam and Ghost Cam to not miss one single second of the action. In addition to The Cowboy Channel’s television network, the coverage will also be available for live streaming + on demand in three languages – English, Spanish and Portuguese – on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel+ app for $74.99 for the 10 days at www.cowboychannelplus.com. The mobile app will offer up-to-the minute scoring, news, highlight clips, standings, trivia, interactive games and more.

The Full Broadcast Lineup beginning December 3rd is:

2:00pm-3:00pm ET Outside the Barrel

One of the most popular NFR attractions outside the arena, this live talk show with host Flint Rasmussen broadcasts live from the main stage at Cowboy Christmas in the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Host: Flint Rasmussen

3:00pm-6:00pm ET NFR Tailgate Party

3-hour daily broadcast during the 10 days of NFR live from the lawn of The Cowboy Channel headquarters in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Cowgirl hosts and guest analysts will talk rodeo, western fashion, outdoor cooking, country music and more.

Hosts: Janie Johnson, Kirbe Schnoor, Kadee Coffman & Pam Minick

6:00pm ET-7:00pm ET Western Sports Round-Up

Broadcasting live from The Cowboy Channel studios in the Fort Worth Stockyards, the NFR Special Edition of Western Sports Round-Up co-hosted by Steve Kenyon, Amy Wilson and Janie Johnson, will break down all the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo action and interview special guests.

Hosts: Steve Kenyon, Amy Wilson, Janie Johnson

7:00pm ET-7:45pm ET NFR Pre-Show

The NFR Pre-Show is live from Texas Live! in Arlington, where rodeo analysts will break down the previous night’s performances, changes to the PRCA world standings, and preview the round to come.

Hosts: Trevor Brazile (26x Champion) and Justin McKee Red Carpet Correspondent: Kirbe Schnoor

7:45pm ET-10:30pm ET Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

ProRodeo’s richest and most prestigious rodeo showcases the very best PRCA cowboys, WPRA cowgirls and livestock in the world live from Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Host: Jeff Medders

Sideline Reporter: Amy Wilson

Statistics: Steve Kenyon

Analysts: Butch Knowles (Lead Analyst),

Joe Beaver (Tie-Down Roping, Team Roping),

Luke Branquinho (Steer Wrestling), Don Gay (Bull Riding)

10:30pm ET-11:00pm ET NFR Post-Show

After the dust settles, The Cowboy Channel is back broadcasting live from Texas Live! in Arlington. Rodeo analysts will wrap up each night with a look back at the round, taking you through the highlights and discussing the action with special guests.

Host: Justin McKee

11:00pm ET-12:30am ET NFR Buckle Presentation

Celebrate the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo nightly round winners live from Texas Live! in Arlington, where cowboys and cowgirls are presented with their Montana Silversmiths buckles in front of a live audience.

Host: Flint Rasmussen and Randy Corley

To find out how to get The Cowboy Channel in your area on satellite/cable please visit www.TheCowboyChannel.com

About The Cowboy Channel:

The Cowboy Channel is the official network of ProRodeo and the first 24-hour television network totally dedicated to western sports and the western lifestyle. Headquartered in the Fort Worth Stockyards, The Cowboy Channel also features a wide variety of “live” coverage from major western events showcasing the world’s toughest and most talented cowboys and cowgirls. The network reaches 42 million homes on cable/satellite systems on Altice, Charter Spectrum, DISH, DIRECTV®, AT&T U-Verse, Cox, Comcast, Mediacom, Verizon FIOS TV, and many other rural cable systems. The Cowboy Channel can also be streamed online via The Cowboy Channel Plus at cowboychannelplus.com, DIRECTV NOW, Roku, iOS, Android, Firestick, Apple TV, and Sling TV’s Heartland Extra package. For more information, please visit thecowboychannel.com

Facebook: @CowboyChannel | Twitter: @Cowboy_Channel | Instagram: @TheCowboyChannel

