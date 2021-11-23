DeSoto Police Have Not Determined How Last Week’s Traffic Accident Occurred

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

No Major Injuries After Traffic Accident In DeSoto

DESOTO – There were no charges filed last week when a two-car accident resulted in one of the vehicles was catapulted into the southbound lane from the eastbound lane. DeSoto Police Department responded to the traffic incident on the evening of November 19. While the highway had to be shut down briefly for the accident to be cleared, fortunately there were no major life-threatening injuries.

A gray Mitsubishi Montero with two adult male passengers in their 30s was traveling eastbound in the 1300 block of E. Wintergreen Road when it was struck by a black Chevy Malibu. Inside the Malibu was one female adult passenger in her early 20s. She was traveling southbound on the service road at 1500 N. IH35E SR.

The Mitsubishi flipped over onto its roof and the Malibu came to rest on the south side of the intersection.

The DeSoto Police said it is still undetermined who caused the accident as there were a number of conflicting stories at the scene when police were investigating.

No Charges Have Been Filed

Both the Malibu and the Montero were heavily damaged. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

All three subjects involved in the accident, whose names police did not release, were transported to Central Methodist Hospital in Dallas for treatment. Police said there were no serious injuries. The main injuries to the three involved in the accident ranged from headaches to scrapes on the hands. However, police said the injuries were not serious at first glance.

Concerned DeSoto residents say there needs to be something done about the traffic flow at that intersection as there are wrecks there on a regular basis. However, no matter where you’re driving everyone should exercise caution on the roadways as accidents can happen anywhere.