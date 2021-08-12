2021 State Fair of Texas Discounts

112 shares Facebook

2021 State Fair of Texas will be here before we know it, starting Sept. 24 and bringing back all that wonderful food and fun we missed during last year’s pandemic. There are countless ways to save money at the Fair, and we’ve listed just a few discounts below.

State Fair Season Pass

If you’re going more than twice, you’ll want to buy a season pass for $50. The pass entitles you to go every day for 24 days, or to pick and choose when you can go. After all, who can possibly experience all the fascinating exhibits, take all those exciting rides on the Midway, or try all your favorite Fair foods in just a few days? A number of other special perks are included with the season pass, such as inviting your BFF one day.

Attend on a weekday for only $15, ($10 for kids and seniors), or take advantage of one of the $5 discount offers. If you’ve been hoarding your old coupons (like we have, unintentionally), dig them out and bring them to the 2021 Fair! They will be redeemed at the new coupon value of $1 each. See you’ve already made money!

Flex Packs

Flexible tickets for admission any one day you choose are available online for $24. Two and four pack combos for premium tickets plus food and ride coupons are also available online, starting at $100. On opening day Friday, bring two jars of peanut butter for North Texas Food Band and get $10 admission at the gate.

Pay just $10 every Tues. and Thurs. of the Fair by buying online on Dr Pepper Days (must first become a Big Tex insider, sign up at BigTex.com/Insider. On Wed. during the Fair, bring five canned food items for North Texas Food Bank and get admitted for just $5. Donations help feed hungry community members so you can feel good all day. And seniors (over 65) only pay $5 every Thursday. No matter your age, receive reduced general admission by only paying children’s prices after 5 p.m. every day during the Fair. Additional discounts available at participating McDonald’s throughout North Texas.

Military and First Responders

Military Appreciation Day takes $5 off every active, retired and veteran military (and their spouses and children) weekdays and $7 off weekends. The State Fair also honors active and retired public law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency services agencies with that discount. Present valid badge or ID card at gate or online and receive up to three family discounts.

Other discounts include Thrilling Tuesdays on the Midway, with most rides offered at a reduced price, and Thrifty Thursdays, when guests can save as food vendors offer signature menu items at reduced prices.

Priced from $15-$25, adult daily one-day admission to the Fair has never been more affordable. Your ticket includes access to more than 200 daily shows, concerts, activities, and exhibits, all at no extra cost. The Fair offers $10-$18 daily one-day admission for children ages 3 to 12 and seniors ages 60 and older, with free admission for children ages two and younger. Parking prices remain the same for 2021, starting at $20. The 2021 exposition, themed “Howdy, Folks!,” runs September 24 through October 17 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.

All discounts for the 2021 State Fair of Texas will be posted to BigTex.com/discounts.