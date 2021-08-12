Cedar Hill ISD Back to School Rally Event Was Successful

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CHISD Back To School Rally Had Over 1600 Attendees

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Independent School District Family and Community Engagement (FACE) Director Alicia Davis logged 34,000 steps preparing for the first all-outdoor CHISD Back to School Rally last Saturday at Valley Ridge Park.

A group of 64 volunteers also got quite the workout in preparing for the event.

But once the 1,600 attendees showed up, it was worth every minute of dedication.

“I was so excited to see the happy faces of the scholars and their parents,” Davis said. “We received nothing but positive reviews about the event.”

The 64 volunteers were made of CHISD scholars and staff, Fluffy’s Chicken staff, Target employees (from both the Cedar Hill and Oak Cliff locations) and individuals associated with the Edda Mae Foundation.

“I’m very appreciative of the City of Cedar Hill, for being so flexible when it came down to planning the event at a brand new location this year,” Davis said.

The event featured free food and water, entertainment, bounce houses, games, free vision exams and CHISD Registration on-site. Entertainment featured a “Rally Hour” that included a performance by a Dallas Mavericks dance group.

There were 62 exhibitors in total, and the exhibitor fee was waived, thanks to a grant from the United Way, Texas Instruments, and Educate Texas.

Davis knew the event was a successful one when she received a congratulatory message from Shay Whittaker, the first Family and Community Engagement district contact who was recently named Principal of Cedar Hill High School.