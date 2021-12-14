2021 Sandra meadows classic runs Dec. 28-30

Facebook

Written by Jo Ann Holt and Durhl Caussey

The 71st Sandra Meadows Classic runs Dec. 28-30 in the award-winning Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena at Duncanville High School. The three-day invitational tournament is sponsored by Duncanville Lions Club, the City of Duncanville, Duncanville ISD, and the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce.

The arena is named for the legendary girls’ basketball coach, Sandra Meadows, who won 906 games and four state titles. She died of cancer in 1994, and is enshrined in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Duncanville’s state-of-the-art home court compares favorably to many college venues.

Sandra Meadows Arena

Home to one of the state’s top girls and boys programs, the arena seats 2,000 spectators. The Pantherettes have won seven state championships, and the Duncanville Panthers team captured the Texas UIL 6A State Championship in 2019. The arena floor is named after legendary Duncanville boys basketball coach Phil McNeely.

Tournament Director and Duncanville Chamber President Steve Martin says 32 teams are confirmed to play in this year’s Classic. Eight are new teams: Bartlett HS, TN; Beaumont United; Clovis West, CA; Jonesboro, AR; Lovejoy, GA; Midlothian; Pearland; and Walker HS, LA.

Amarillo Palo Duro; Bishop Lynch; Briarcrest Christian, TN; Captain Shreve, LA; Cedar Hill; Colleyville Heritage; Conway, AR; Dobie HS; Duncanville HS; Fayetteville, AR; Frisco Liberty; Hardin Jefferson; Highland Park; Incarnate Word, San Antonio; McEachern HS, Powder Springs, GA; Marion, AR; Mesquite Horn; Plano HS; Plano West; Red Oak HS; Sachse HS; Saginaw HS; The Village School, Houston; and Vista Ridge, Cedar Park are returning teams.

Tournament Director Steve Martin

Director Martin said, “We are excited to be back and playing the Sandra Meadows Classic. COVID robbed us of the joy and excitement of enjoying Girls Holiday Basketball in 2020. Overcoming COVID and my accident proved to be a challenge to make this year’s tournament happen. The 32 teams in this year’s Classic will provide a lot of competitive and exciting basketball. It’s great to be back and we hope to see you there.”

All Tournament Passes to the Sandra Meadows Classic are $25 for adults and $15 for students. One day passes are $10 for adults and $6 for students; seniors 65 and older receive a $2 discount; and children age 5 and under are free. College Coaches Tournament packets are $25 per coach. No coaches’ passes are allowed.

For more information, please visit sandrameadowsclassic.com.