The Statler Is Offering Holiday Rates For Those Looking To Escape

Statler Season Holidate

(DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2021) The Statler wants to be your home away from home during the holidays. The luxurious, retro-forward hotel boasts six restaurants and bars on property, making it the perfect place for a weekend getaway or staycation. To further entice you, The Statler is offering a few special packages that offer perks and discounts on hotel stays during the holiday season.

The Statler Season Holidate is the perfect way to escape for some romantic time this busy holiday season. Enjoy a Private Chef Dinner for Two that includes three courses with wine pairings in a private dining room. The package includes the hotel’s best available rate and is bookable through Dec. 30.

Home for The Holidays is perfect for guests traveling to visit family in DFW or those needing a staycation. The package offers a steep discount – 25% off the hotel’s best available rate. You’ll feel at home while enjoying The Statler’s stellar holiday décor and making memories that will last long past the holidays. This offer also is good through Dec. 30.

Winter Whispers offers guests a Winterproof at Waterproof experience at the 19th floor rooftop bar and lounge. This package includes the hotel’s best available rate plus four winter-themed cocktails that can be enjoyed at the inside lounge such as Chalet Cider, Snowball, Figgy Pudding, Mistletoe Margarita, Gingerbread Man, and the Salted Caramel Espresso Martini. This offer is good all winter long.

“The Statler is decorated beautifully during the holidays,” said Adam Gollub, general manager of The Statler. “A stay here will add to your enjoyment of the season. These packages aren’t available for long, so book your room today!”

The Statler also offers additional hotel packages, along with the hotel’s Dallas Holiday Event Guide.

About The Statler

The Statler is an award-winning iconic Mid-Century design masterpiece famed as one of America’s first modern hotels. The Statler brought the limelight back to Dallas with the original 1956 opening that attracted elites from coast to coast and hosted legendary performances by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, The Jackson 5, and others. With the 2017 reawakening, The Statler is now both a hotel and residences, offering retro-forward style and elevated experiences across 159 upscale guest rooms, 219 luxury apartments, and six uniquely concepted dine and drink venues.

The Statler Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton is managed by Aimbridge Hospitality and part of the Historic Hotels of America; The Statler Residences is managed by Centurion American, and the dine and drink venues are managed by Refined Hospitality Concepts. The Statler was redeveloped and is owned by Centurion American. For more on The Statler please visit www.thestatlerdallas.com and connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 100 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts in nearly 30 countries and territories. Curio Collection properties offer guests authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local offerings and elevated amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience a positive stay at Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about the brand at newsroom.hilton.com/curio, and follow Curio Collection by Hilton on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.