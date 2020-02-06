Come Support The 2020 ACE Scholastic Chess Tournament On Saturday

DESOTO – DeSoto ISD invites the community to attend and cheer on the DeSoto ACE students as they host and compete in the 2020 ACE Scholastic Chess Tournament from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 at the Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy located at 1200 Academy Way in DeSoto.

Approximately 150 students from Dallas, Arlington, and DeSoto independent school districts are expected to participate in this tournament. DeSoto ISD has a total of six teams competing from the following campuses: Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy, The Meadows Elementary and DeSoto West Middle School campuses.

This K-12 Unrated Chess Tournament consists of each student playing five rounds with first through fifth place trophies awarded to the top individual scorers and the top teams. Additionally, there will be a drawing for two students to attend a summer chess camp at the University of Texas at Dallas.

Chess Requires Critical Thinking

Chess is noted for pushing students beyond the concept of simply playing a game. Instead it encourages students to use higher order thinking skills, such as making predictions, sequencing, seeing patterns, focusing, and self-control. Research has found that students involved in Chess had higher math and reading test scores than their peers.

Also, participating in chess club programs has also aligned to an increased interest in STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) for boys and girls. Encouraging children to play chess puts many of them on the path to STEM careers, an opportunity many need.

Chess teaches critical thinking, perseverance, and concentration among other skills. It improves behavior and school attendance because children want to go to school so they can participate in the chess club. Through chess, children learn skills that help them become college and career ready.

The mission of the ACE Scholastic Chess Tournament is to help children develop the skills necessary for success in school and in life through learning chess. This event is sponsored by the DeSoto ISD ACE Afterschool Program grant through the U.S. Department of Education – 21st Century Afterschool for Education.

The event is free to the community. If space is available, there is a $15 per player to participate in the tournament.

