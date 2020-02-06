A Luxurious Week With the 2020 Volvo S60 T6 AWD Inscription

There are only a few vehicles on my “I’d love to drive wish list”, and the Volvo sedans, SUV and wagons are on the list. I was excited when a new 2020 Volvo S60 T6 AWD Inscription was delivered for a week-long test drive. After all, most of my favorite auto launches of all time were for Volvo introductions, and a number of them were with S60s. My history with Volvo began back in 2002 with the introduction of the XC90…but, that’s another story, which I am detailing in another article.

I’d love to say that Volvo has come a long way since I first drove one in 2002, but I have to say all that Volvo has done is make a great car even better. My 2020 T6 sported 316 horses and 295 lb. ft. of torque.The T6 means its powered by a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, translation – this puppy shot into action from a standstill and was a pure delight!.

This is the first Volvo the kids have ever experienced. When I picked them up from school they immediately exclaimed, “Oh wow, we really love this car! How much is it? This must be the most expensive car we have gotten all year” (I guess they had momentarily forgotten the Rolls Royce Cullinan).

I remembered how many times over the years I had written that Volvo, as a brand, is the poor man’s Lexus or Mercedes-Benz. Volvo knows how to deliver luxury and safety for less than their competitors. I told them it was not priced like a super-luxury vehicle. Although it definitely feels and drives like one. The base sticker price of this S60 T6 Inscription weighed in at $40,560, although a myriad of special luxury options on this model adds another $18k to the base).

As soon as we exited the school zone, I punched the accelerator to show them how quickly the S60 could reach the highway speed limit from the 35 mph school zone limit. They squealed with delight as the twin-turbos showed what they were capable of accomplishing.

Safety Is A Priority

My wife Kristin is always very concerned about safety, but was confident that I could push the envelope a bit in the S60. Volvo’s history in safety leadership remains intact with this new iteration of sedan. It’s SPA platform provides the strongest Volvo car to date because of their extensive use of boron steel, as well as numerous safety systems designed to protect people inside and outside the car.

Volvo City Safety technology, standard on all Volvo models, combines automatic braking functionality and collision avoidance systems to cover a range of potential accident scenarios and help keep you safe. City Safety is the only system on the market that detects pedestrians, cyclists and large animals such as moose and deer.

The Pilot Assist driver assistance system works up to 80 miles per hour on clearly marked roads and is another step towards Volvo’s Vision 2020, which states that no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo by 2020.

Premium Seats and Premium Sound

While everyone wants to be safe, they also want to be comfortable. I can’t remember ever not being comfortable in a Volvo, and comfort was incredible in this new S60. My special Inscription model added the luxury seating option. This option includes Nappa Leather with Cushion Extensions, Power Adjustable side support and backrest massage. Ah, how I love massaging seats!

Those who appreciate premium sound will fall in love with the S60 as well. The Bowers & Wilkins audio system is one of the best sound systems available. With its true high-fidelity experience, you feel like you’re at a live concert.

Volvo’s Sensus system is standard in the new S60. I found their 360 degree camera system to be one of my favorites.

With Volvo’s commitment to safety, they want everyone to always keep their eyes on the road. They make this easier with all critical information presented via a heads-up window display and a fantastic voice and steering wheel control system using what they call the “whenever and wherever” approach.

Save

A Swedish Sports Sedan Born In The USA

Sensus also includes a special “lost and found” feature through Volvo on Call. I once remember arriving at DFW airport so late I felt I had to park at the terminal near the gate. When I park at Express, the airport bus delivers me straight to my car. That’s not the case when you park at the terminal. Well, I couldn’t find my car. Sensus Car Locator function flashes the lights and sounds the horn to help locate your vehicle. And, if you can’t remember if you locked your car or not, you can check the locked status at any time. Volvo On Call even sends you a reminder that you forgot to lock the car so you can remotely lock it.

I could go on and on about all the features we found on the 2020 Volvo S60 T6 AWD Inscription, but I’d have to make this a book rather than just an article. The best way anyone can learn more about it is to visit their local Volvo dealer and take a test drive I’d recommend going early in the day, because the dealer will need to spend a lot of time to demonstrate all the features you’ll be sure to fall in love with! By the way, the new S60 is the first Volvo made in the US at the automaker’s new factory near Charleston, South Carolina.

Save

Comments

comments