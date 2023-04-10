10 Texas Two Step® jackpot winning tickets April 6 Sold

Facebook

AUSTIN – Thursday, April 6, 2023 will go down as a lucky one for Texas Two Step® players across the Lone Star State, as 10 jackpot winning tickets were sold for the game’s advertised jackpot worth $1.55 million, which will be split among the 10 jackpot winners. The winning tickets were sold in Carrollton, Cedar Park, Duncanville, Fort Worth, Houston (2), Lubbock, San Angelo, San Antonio and Tyler.

“It’s always exciting to celebrate a new Texas Two Step jackpot winner, but we are absolutely ecstatic to have 10 from one drawing to congratulate,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “What makes this rare occurrence even more impressive is that nine of those 10 jackpot-winning tickets were self-picked numbers – only one was a Quick Pick – and those tickets were sold in nine different cities across our state. It was truly a lucky night for last Thursday’s Texas Two Step players.”

Prior to Thursday night, there had been only one other time in the game’s 22-year history that 10 jackpot-winning tickets were sold for a single Texas Two Step drawing. For the Aug. 10, 2006 drawing, 10 jackpot winning tickets – all self-picked numbers – were sold for the advertised $700,000 jackpot prize.

In addition to the 10 jackpot-winning tickets sold for the April 6 drawing, 41,422 Texas Two Step tickets won lower-tier prizes ranging from $5 to $865 for the same drawing. The jackpot for the next Texas Two Step drawing on Monday, April 10 will reset to an advertised $200,000.

Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.

