Tootsie Opens at Winspear Opera House

Tootsie, the Tony Award®-winning musical, opens at the Winspear Opera House April 18. Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America are presenting the two-week engagement as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series. Tickets are on sale now for the hilarious musical “Tootsie” that runs through April 30 at the Winspear.

Call it “musical comedy heaven” (Rolling Stone). Call it “the most uproarious new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Tootsie is a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater that tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor. He struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post).“In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” raves Rolling Stone. “Tootsie is it!”

Tootsie Creative Team

The creative team for Tootsie includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for Tootsie includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, and associate costume designer Christopher Vergara. Lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone and Coby Chasman-Beck, and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty are also on the creative team. Sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius, and make-up design by Angelina Avallone are also included.

Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. This production of Tootsie was licensed by Music Theatre International. The National Tour of Tootsie is produced and managed by TROIKA Entertainment.

Tickets for Tootsie are available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2787. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org. For more information, visit tootsiemusical.com

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the nonprofit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

Broadway Across America (BAA)

BAA is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 18-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America. They operate in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers.

Germania Insurance provides auto, property, and life insurance for thousands of Texans. It is the largest farm mutual insurance company in Texas and one of the top companies for independent agents. Germania has earned a spot on Forbes’ 2021 America’s Best Insurance Companies in Each State list, securing a top-five ranking for both its auto and home insurance products. Germania is a proud Texas company, exclusively providing protection and insurance services for Texans for 125 years.