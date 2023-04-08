Anastasia Opens at AT&T Performing Arts Center

Facebook

“Anastasia,” a Broadway musical inspired by the beloved films, runs April 6-8 at Winspear Opera House, AT&T Performing Arts Center. The national touring production of “Anastasia” is presented by Broadway at the Center, part of the Children’s Health Family Series. For tickets to this romantic and adventure-filled musical, please visit attpac.org.

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. Anya is a brave young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

“Anastasia” features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.

Anastasia After Party

After select performances of Anastasia, join us for the Women in Power Initiative afterparties sponsored by Campari Group. Each opening night, Friday, and Saturday evening, the Center will host the best of female-identifying and/or non-binary DJ talent after the Broadway performances of SIX, Legally Blonde, On Your Feet, and Anastasia. Each show will feature a SKYY ® Vodka signature cocktail inspired by the show’s fierce leads. Enjoy a SKYY® Vodka “Once Upon A December” at each performance of Anastasia.

Into the Woods

April 7-30, Dallas Theater Center presents “Into the Woods” at the Wyly Theatre, AT&T Performing Arts Center. If you ever wondered what happens after Happily Ever After, James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim have answers. They take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece that has become a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are funny, enchanting and touching. In one of Sondheim’s most popular works, the Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; and Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival. Then there’s Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. As their individual adventures begin to overlap and their wishes are granted, the characters learn that “no one is alone.”

Fidler on the Roof

May 11-13, Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as the touring production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF opens at the Winspear Opera House. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. This production raises its cup to joy! To love! To Life!

For more information or to purchase tickets for Anastasia, Into the Woods, Fidler on the Roof, or other AT&T Performing Arts Center performances, please visit attpac.org.