Wreaths Across America Mobile Unit in Irving March 15

Wreaks Across America Mobile education Exhibit Visits Irving On March 15

Wreaths Across America (WAA) is touring the country with its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE). They recently added a stop in Irving. The tour will stop at Spring Creek BBQ, 3514 W. Airport Frwy in Irving March 15, and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. WAA is proud to be able to bring this exhibit to Texas for the enjoyment and information to folks in Texas as a way to say thank you for years of support.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as to serve as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

Wreaths Across America Tours

When the MEE pulls into Irving, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited to visit. Guests can take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers. They can also learn more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round.

The public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place. Veterans and other interested groups are urged to come, ask questions, share stories, and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. In 2020 alone, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide. To sponsor a veteran’s wreath anytime for $15, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero. The organization endeavors to honor all veterans laid to rest at noon on December 18, as part of National Wreaths across America Day.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Each year they coordinate wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

