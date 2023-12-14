Widespread Rain Followed By Fair Weather: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Thursday, December 14, 2023

Facebook

We have a storm system approaching that will bring widespread rain to our area tomorrow, but that will be followed by fair weather for the weekend and next week.

Today there are a few green blips on the radar, but I doubt any of it is reaching the ground (MAYBE a drop or two on the windshield west if I-35). Highs will reach the mid 60’s this afternoon. Tonight the system gets closer and we could see a few showers – again, mostly to the west of I-35.

Tomorrow morning we’ll start to see showers increasing in coverage, likely peaking between 10 am and Noon. Rain will continue through the afternoon, and we should see it taper off tomorrow night. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but we shouldn’t see any severe weather. Expect rain amounts of .5”-1” for our area, and highs will only reach the low-mid 50’s. Overall, expect a rainy, chilly day.

A few lingering showers are possible before sunrise Saturday morning, but I think Saturday will be dry. Clouds should clear in the afternoon as well, with highs reaching the upper 50’s and a breezy north wind. Sunday we return to the low 60’s with sunny skies and modest northwest winds.

The first half of next week looks pleasant with highs in the low 60’s. Winds continue out of the north Monday, then switch to the southeast Tuesday and Wednesday. This southeast flow will bring in a few clouds as well. I’m still watching models to see if another chance for rain will arrive late next week/next weekend – right now, the GFS model still thinks we could be in for a wet few days leading to Christmas.