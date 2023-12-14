EōS Fitness Opens First Location in Dallas County in DeSoto

Facebook

EoS Fitness Doubles Down on Texas Expansion with Two New Locations

DALLAS – Dec. 14, 2023 – EoS Fitness is sprinting toward its growth target in Texas with the opening of two new locations in Richmond and DeSoto. The new gyms bring 90,000+ square feet of high energy, amenity-rich fitness space to the Lone Star state, keeping EoS on track to open 50 new locations in the Greater Houston Area and DFW Metroplex, and bringing thousands of new jobs to Texas by 2028.

With the addition of these new gyms in Richmond and DeSoto, EoS now has nine locations open for business in Texas, offering accessible, state-of-the-art fitness amenities to fitness fans of all levels, with memberships starting at just $9.99 per month.

“As we continue to grow and expand our impact in Texas communities, we’re eager to welcome new fitness enthusiasts to the EoS family at our first locations in Richmond and DeSoto,” said Richard Idgar, chief operating officer, EoS Fitness. “EoS strives to fill the gap of accessible fitness options within the communities we serve, offering an affordable, high-end fitness experience that covers members from warm-up to cool-down.”

New EoS Fitness in Richmond at 10535 W. Grand Parkway S.

Continuing its rapid growth throughout Texas, EoS Fitness opened the doors to a 35,740-square-foot gym in Richmond, marking the company’s sixth open location in the Houston area. Members in Richmond have the option to revitalize and re-energize with access to Rejuvenate, an EoS exclusive recovery amenity featuring cryotherapy, Therabody Reset Rooms, redlight therapy and more.

New EoS Fitness in DeSoto at 1300 W. Belt Line Road

Boasting more than 55,500 square feet, EoS Fitness opened its first location in Dallas County in DeSoto. Members can enjoy a wide array of amenities including the MOVEoS Cinema, where members can get in a cardio workout while watching a movie on the big screen in a theater setting; CryoLounge+ loungers, offering cooling and heat therapies to target muscle aches and pains and reduce inflammation and soreness; a hot tub and an indoor swimming pool; a cycle studio; The Backyard, an outdoor workout area stocked with fitness toys; and so much more. Kids can also get in on the fitness fun at EoS’ expansive Kids’ Club.

Gymgoers at the new Richmond and DeSoto locations can access all of EoS’ signature amenities, 24/7 including:

Revolutionary EoS Smart Strength Equipment powered by EGYM, a seven-piece strength training equipment line that personalizes and gamifies each member’s workout to their individual goals.

The Tank, a recovery space with Hyperice percussion massagers, Normatec compression boots and professional grade stretch tables for next level recovery.

The Recovery Room – the ultimate oasis for relaxation with Human Touch® massage chairs and ambient lighting.

Evolt 360 Body Composition Scanner.

A diverse range of weekly group fitness and cycle classes.

100+ Les Mills On-Demand workouts like BODYPUMP TM , BODYCOMBAT TM , BODYBALANCE TM and more.

, BODYCOMBAT , BODYBALANCE and more. Certified personal training.

The EoS Yard®, an indoor green turf functional training area.

A huge variety of state-of-the-art cardio equipment.

Cutting-edge strength equipment.

Free weights that go up to 150 pounds.

Saunas.

Locker rooms with showers.

Towel service.

For more information or to join, visit: EoSFitness.com.

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value. Low Price. (HVLP)® gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 125+ locations open or on the way in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, and extensive personal training options starting at just $9.99 per month. http://www.eosfitness.com.