Where To Find Queen Bey Inspired Cocktails for All the Single Ladies, Baby Boys, Divas In Dallas & Houston

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Restaurant: Bar Louie

Tour Stop: Arlington, TX (September 21)

Description: Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is touching down in Arlington at AT&T Stadium on September 21st and what better way for the beyhive to fuel up for the night of their lives than with a perfectly pink Diva Martini at Bar Louie. If you are “that girl” then head on over to Bar Louie for your pre- or post-concert festivities as the Original Gastrobar is conveniently located just ten minutes away from the stadium in Arlington Heights off I-20.

Enjoy an array of Happy Hour specials from 4 – 7pm including $6 premium liquors, $7 signature martinis, $7 select house cocktails, $6 wine by the glass, 50% off select bar bites and more. In the words of Queen B herself, “we like to party – AYE” and keep the party going late at Bar Louie until 2am with a kitchen open until close serving scratch-made burgers, flatbreads, salads, sandwiches and more to help fuel your Beyonce fandom all night long.

Restaurant: Villa Azur

Tour Stop: Arlington, TX (September 21)

Description: Starting with a heated Tanteo Japlapeño tequila to deliver a spicy kick akin to the unapologetic confidence exuded in “Thique,” the Spicy TX is the perfect way to toast Beyoncé’s arrival during Virgo season. The Cointreau provides a sweet allure, which is complemented by a vibrant burst of lime juice, and the enigmatic touch of Pierre Ferrand dry curaçao ties everything together for a harmonious blend that captures the elegance and charm of both the Riviera and Beyoncé’s fearless soul. And while you’re at it, check out Villa Azur’s extended summer happy hour through the end of September, weekdays from 3- 7pm.

Restaurant: STIRR (Addison & Deep Ellum)

Tour Stop: Arlington, TX (September 21)

Description: Queen B Brunch: Sunday, September 17 from 10am – 4pm

STIRR is celebrating Beyoncé’s arrival in Dallas with a high-energy rooftop brunch party. Expect live DJs spinning Queen B’s biggest hits to deep cuts, spiked Lemonade, and a costume contest (wear silver, per Beyoncé’s instructions). STIRR’s full brunch menu will be served with favorites like Chicken & Waffles, Giant Donut Holes, Golden Wings, and seasonal Pumpkin Spice Pancakes.

Restaurant: Bowl & Barrel

Tour Stop: Houston, TX (September 23-24)

Description: “Okay ladies now let’s get in formation” because Queen Bey has her hometown performance on the Renaissance Tour! Calling the area code 713 to Bowl & Barrel Houston for Happy Hourly, featuring our Lemon Drop Martini, a nod to B’s Lemonade 2016 album. From 3-5pm everyday, get bites + drinks for $3 at 3pm, $4 at 4pm, and $5 at 5pm.

Restaurant: The General Public

Tour Stop: Houston, TX (September 23-24)

Description: It’s time to say “boy, bye” to ordinary happy hours and “slay” at The General Public with a Lemon Drop Martini because Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is here! Celebrate her H-Town performance with Happy Hourly (3-5pm) at TGP, and get bites + drinks for $3 at 3pm, $4 at 4pm, and $5 at 5pm.

Restaurant: Bar Louie

Tour Stop: Houston, TX (September 24)

Description: Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is touching down in her hometown Houston on September 24th and what better way for the beyhive to fuel up for the night of their lives than with a perfectly pink Diva Martini at Bar Louie. If you are “that girl” then head on over to Bar Louie for your pre- or post-concert festivities. Enjoy an array of Happy Hour specials from 4 – 7pm including $6 premium liquors, $7 signature martinis, $7 select house cocktails, $6 wine by the glass, 50% off select bar bites and more. In the words of Queen B herself, “we like to party – AYE” and keep the party going late at Bar Louie until 2am with a kitchen open until close serving scratch-made burgers, flatbreads, salads, sandwiches and more to help fuel your Beyonce fandom all night long.