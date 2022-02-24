City of Duncanville Zoning File 2022-04

Facebook

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

ZONING FILE #2022-04

A public hearing will be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at either the Duncanville Senior Center, 206 James Collins Boulevard, Duncanville, Texas, or in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas. Citizens may contact Planning and Zoning at 972-707-3878 prior to the hearing for a definite location. The second public hearing will be before the City Council on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas. Hearings are to hear a request of Pedro Espinoza, Applicant and Owner, to include a Specific Use Permit “SUP” to allow the use of Carport on Irwin Keasler Dev Red Bird 4, Block 16, Lot 3, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas, more commonly known as 626 West Camp Wisdom Road.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the City Secretary or to Skye Thibodeaux, Secretary of the Planning and Zoning Commission, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Kristin Downs

City Secretary

Skye Thibodeaux, AICP

Secretary, Planning and Zoning Commission