WestPoint Grad Looks Back To Lancaster Beginnings

LANCASTER—Lancaster High School Alum Army Second Lieutenant Jabreal Arrington was part of a photo that went viral recently showcasing the largest class of African American women to ever graduate from WestPoint Military Academy. While she says her journey to success is just beginning, she credits her humble beginnings in the Lancaster ISD JROTC program for bringing her this far.

“I have to give a huge thank you to everyone at Lancaster ISD who took the time to invest in me,” Lieutenant Arrington said. “I had no idea what I wanted to be when I grew up and JROTC helped develop me into the person I am today.”

Lieutenant Arrington said she will forever be grateful for her four years at Lancaster High School.

“JROTC teaches you great life skills that you can use regardless of what path you take in life,” Lieutenant Arrington said. “During my time in the Lancaster ISD ROTC program I learned about selfless service, leadership and compassion all of which have helped me become who I am today.”

Roots In Lancaster H.S. JROTC

Looking back on her humble beginnings, as she calls it, Lieutenant Arrington says she will never forget her first class in the Lancaster High School JROTC room.

“It is very humbling to come back to this very room where my future began,” Lieutenant Arrington said. “The freshman me would look at Second Lieutenant Arrington and say ‘I am very proud of you.’ This is the fruits of our labor.”

The journey to graduation from WestPoint has been a long five years for Lieutenant Arrington but she said she is glad to be home and begin her next chapter of giving back.

“I want to thank Lancaster ISD for pushing me to this point,” Lieutenant Arrington said. “Without this district and those at Lancaster High School who helped me I would not be here today.”

As for next steps for Lieutenant Arrington she plans to take a summer break before reporting to her next duty position where she says she hopes to become a mentor for others who want to be where she is someday.

“I want to continue to serve my country and community and hopefully serve as a mentor to other young African American ladies like me,” Lieutenant Arrington said. “This is not the end of the road for me, it is for first step in a lifetime of success and achievement in my career.”

Comments

comments