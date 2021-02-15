WEATHER-RELATED CLOSURES – PARKLAND & FAIR PARK COVID VACCINATION SITES

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

PARKLAND DRIVE-THROUGH COVID-19 VACCINATION AND WALK-UP COVID 19 TEST CENTERS AND HEALTH CENTERS:

Due to extreme cold weather conditions, the Ellis Davis Field House and Dallas College – Eastfield Campus (Mesquite) COVID-19 vaccine drive-through locations operated by Parkland will be closed Tuesday, February 16.

Individuals with COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Tuesday, February 16 at Ellis Davis Field House or Dallas College – Eastfield Campus (Mesquite) COVID-19 drive-through locations should go to Parkland Memorial Hospital, 5200 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas, 75235 on Tuesday, February 16 at their designated appointment time. If they are unable to travel to the hospital, Parkland will contact patients directly to reschedule their appointment. Please do not contact Parkland. We will update the public as more information is available.

Parkland-operated COVID-19 walk-up testing sites at Sam Tasby Middle School in Dallas, Irving Health Center and West Dallas Multipurpose Center will be closed through Thursday, February 18. For more information visit, https://www.parklandhospital.com/covid-19-testing.

PARKLAND HEALTH CENTERS:

All Community Oriented Primary Care (COPC) health center and women’s health center locations operated by Parkland Health & Hospital System throughout Dallas County will be closed Tuesday, February 16. Patients who have an appointment on those dates will be contacted by Parkland to reschedule their appointments.

PARKLAND OUTPATIENT SPECIALTY CLINICS, URGENT CARE CLINIC AND AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER:

All Parkland outpatient specialty clinics, Urgent Care Emergency Center and the Simmons Ambulatory Surgery Center located on Parkland’s main campus will also be closed Tuesday, February 16. Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointments.

The MFM Clinic and the GYN Infusion Clinic located in the WISH Tower on the main Parkland campus will be open on Tuesday, February 16.

FAIR PARK VACCINATION UPDATE

According to the National Weather Service, we are expected to have dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills through tomorrow morning, and another winter storm that should arrive Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to this additional storm, Fair Park vaccine operations will be closed through Wednesday, February 17. We will be closely monitoring the weather situation and there may be additional closures after Wednesday if there are still unsafe conditions. We understand the urgency to administer second doses of the vaccine, but we must also balance people’s safety. As soon as we can safely open again, we will.

We will have sufficient supply of the vaccine to ensure all those who received their first dose of the vaccine at Fair Park, can receive their second dose. You will not lose your opportunity to receive your second dose, it will just be a few days delayed. We will prioritize second doses this week based on the date individuals were supposed to receive their second dose. That means you may not receive your second dose on the exact date written on your vaccination card as that day may be scheduled with individuals who are beyond their vaccination due date, but you will receive your second shot as soon as possible.

The CDC guidance is that second doses of the vaccine may be administered up to 6 weeks after the first dose. While we plan to accommodate those needing a second dose much sooner than that, please know that the CDC does allow for a 42-day timeframe.

For more information and to check for any weather related updates on Fair Park vaccine operations, please visit www.DallasCountyCovid.org.

