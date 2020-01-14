Visit “The Rat Pack Lounge” at Garland Civic Theatre

Take a nostalgic trip back to the days of the legendary Rat Pack with Garland Civic Theatre’s musical, “The Rat Pack Lounge.” The show celebrates the 60th anniversary of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and the Rat Pack gang. Performances are held in the Granville Arts Center, Jan. 16-Feb. 2.

The musical revue features over 30 of the Rat Pack’s hits, including “My Way,” “What Kind of Fool Am I,” and “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime.” Patty Granville directs the talented cast. The revue features Brandon Baker as Sammy Davis Jr./Bobby Goldberg; and Dennis Gullion as Frank Sinatra/William Saunders. Steve Golin performs as Dean Martin/Jeorge Rodriguez; with Whitney Golin as Katherine Kerr/Angie. Evan Figg performs as Rat Pack Lounge owner Vic Candelino.

Rat Pack Lounge Plot Synopsis

Frank, Dean, and Sammy are up in heaven, but God tells them they left some unfinished business back on Earth. It seems Frank made an unfulfilled promise to Vic, the owner of the Rat Pack Lounge. Now he and the boys have one night to make things right. With over 30 hit songs, The Rat Pack Lounge will leave the audience singing and savoring the days of highballs and high rollers.

An opening night reception follows immediately after the Jan. 17 performance. Complimentary cake and punch will be provided.

Tickets are priced at $17 for preview night Jan. 16, and $20 for the regular performances. Show times for the Rat Pack Lounge are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Tickets are available at the Box Office (972-205-2790) or online at garlandcivic.org. Special ticket pricing of $15 is available for groups of 10 or more. Student tickets are priced at $10.

Garland Civic Theatre performances are held at Granville Arts Center, 300 North 5th Street in Garland. Garland Civic Theatre is proud to be the oldest community theatre in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. For 51 years, Garland Civic Theatre has provided high quality theatrical programs to educate, to entertain, and to enrich the lives of its community. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit garlandcivic.org or call the box office at 972-205-2790.

