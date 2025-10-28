Veterans, active-duty military can visit John Wayne: An American Experience for free on Veterans Day weekend

Facebook

John Wayne played more than a cowboy on the silver screen – he was also known for playing a military man in movies such as The Green Berets and Sands of Iwo Jima. As such, the Duke had a deep respect for our nation’s servicemen and women. To honor them on Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military with ID get free walk-in admission into John Wayne: An American Experience from Saturday, Nov. 8 through Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Come a little early on Saturday, Nov. 8, for the John Wayne Grit Series Fort Worth Stockyards 5K. Cheer on the runners – or sign up to run yourself – as they take off from John Wayne: An American Experience at 8 a.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Kylie Frey, and members of the John Wayne family will be on hand to help motivate the runners to cross the finish line. The race raises money for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, which brings courage, strength and grit to the fight against cancer.

John Wayne: An American Experience is structured to give guests an intimate tour of the life of John Wayne. Starting with his early childhood and career, each room highlights an aspect of Duke’s legacy. Museum patrons have exclusive access to never-before-seen family photos and correspondence that have been thoughtfully curated by the Wayne family to give guests a holistic view of the icon, whose values translate both on and off the silver screen.

The museum also features military costumes from some of Wayne’s movies and other military awards and memorabilia.

Two rotating exhibits are currently on view at John Wayne: An American Experience. On display through Dec. 31, is The John Wayne Gun Collection – Guns that Won the West. The unique, curated collection of firearms spans four decades of John Wayne films, from The Big Trail (1930) to The Shootist (1976). This exhibit, curated in collaboration with John Wayne Enterprises and the National Firearms Museum (NRA), features highlights including the Remington 1861 New Model Army used by John Wayne in his first starring role, The Big Trail; the short-barreled large loop Winchester Model 1892 used in True Grit, Big Jake, Rooster Cogburn and The Shootist; and a Colt 1890 Gatling Gun used in The War Wagon and Rooster Cogburn.

The second rotating exhibit, also on display through Dec. 31, is the John Wayne Family Portfolio Collection from Andy Warhol’s “Cowboys & Indians” series. This 10-artwork collection showcases Warhol’s depictions of Duke, Annie Oakley, General Custer, Teddy Roosevelt, Geronimo, Kachina Dolls, Northwest Coast Mask, Mother and Child, a Plains Indian Shield and an Indian Head Nickel.

Donations to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation can be made at John Wayne Stock & Supply, the flagship store at John Wayne: An American Experience, and at johnwayne.org.

WHAT: Veterans Day Weekend: Veterans and active-duty military with ID get free admission

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 8 through Tuesday, Nov. 11. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

WHERE: John Wayne: An American Experience

Fort Worth Stockyards

Historic Exhibits Building

2501 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth, TX 76164

TICKETS: Veterans and active-duty military with ID get free walk-in admission on Nov. 11. Tickets to the exhibit are $22.95 for adults, $20.95 for seniors 65+ and students with ID, and $17.95 for kids 6-15 at johnwayneae.com. Kids 5 and younger are admitted for free.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.johnwayne.com

