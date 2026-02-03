Update on Bob’s Bags Ministry in Duncanville

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Visiting with Bob Cawthon, who started Bob’s Bags–a ministry to help the homeless–was inspirational last fall. We reported on the mission, now sponsored by First Christian Church of Duncanville, in an article published in Focus Daily News last October. Today I checked in with them to see how the icy weather was impacting their efforts to help the local homeless community. Here are a few excerpts borrowed from their newsletter, with permission.

“Wednesday, January 21: Knowing frigid weather was on the way, we loaded two vehicles with cold weather supplies, and McDonald’s sausage biscuits. We focus on helping the most needy, the unsheltered, and underserved. Most of today’s group were found under bridges, and on vacant lots. For the next couple of hours, we helped 19 women and 37 men.

43 heavy coats, as well as vests, hoodies, socks, beanies, gloves, rain ponchos, blankets, sleeping bags, and tents were given to this group. 212 total articles of clothing.

Many people contributed to this effort by donating clothing, blankets, and financial contributions. Thank you for helping us help others!

Renee age 57 and Casey age 29: We met Renee earlier. She was living in a tent under a nearby bridge. We gave her a black coat and other supplies. 15 minutes later, while on our way to another location, we saw her again. She was giving her new black coat to Casey, who didn’t have a coat. We stopped and gave Renee a grey coat. Blessings to Renee for her generosity toward Casey.

Dallas Fair Park has opened the emergency shelter with space to accommodate 1300 people. Unfortunately, there will still be hundreds living on the streets. Please pray for those living outside, and living in shelters.”

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

“We greatly appreciate new and gently worn clothing, shoes, blankets, sleeping bags, and tents. Your financial support will allow us to purchase food, water, personal care, and safety items. We supplement our donations of high demand items by purchasing new blankets, sleeping bags, tents, underwear, socks, hats, gloves, shoes, insect repellent, and other clothing items.

Thank you to our many supporters.” Blessings, Bob Cawthon.

For more information about this ongoing ministry, please visit bobsbags.org.