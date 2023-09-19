UNT Dallas scores highest in North Texas in key categories on two new college rankings

Facebook

DALLAS (Sept. 18, 2023) – The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) has scored the best in North Texas in key categories on two newly released rankings of colleges and universities in Texas and across the country. This is the third month in a row that respected, national evaluations have positioned UNT Dallas as a top choice in North Texas. The three reviews are by U.S. News & World Report, Washington Monthly and Money.

1) U.S. News & World Report

Today, U.S. News & World Report published its 2024 Best Colleges list. UNT Dallas earned high marks in three categories:

Regional Universities West: #44

Top Public Schools – Regional Universities West: #22

Social Mobility – Regional Universities West: #30

These are the best showings ever for UNT Dallas.

U.S. News analysts and editors calculated its UNT Dallas rankings using many factors, which are detailed here.

2) Washington Monthly

Similarly, UNT Dallas scored tops in affordability and social mobility in North Texas on the newest Washington Monthly college rankings published last month, which are an alternative to the U.S. News and World Report compilation.

UNT Dallas ranked the highest out of 11 North Texas colleges and universities on Washington Monthly’s list of “Best Bang for the Buck” colleges in the South region. Seventy-seven Texas colleges and universities are on the list out of a total of 228 in the region. UNT Dallas ranked #14 out of 228.

Washington Monthly’s methodology consists of three equally weighted portions: social mobility, research, and community and national service. The “Best Bang for the Buck” rating is the social mobility score by itself.

The publication commented, “The Best Bang for the Buck colleges across each of the five regions include a few incredibly wealthy and highly rejective colleges, but they are matched and surpassed by regionally focused public and private colleges that focus on providing value to their students.”

Three for Three: The Trend Started with Money

Credible college assessments have rated or ranked UNT Dallas the highest in key categories in North Texas for three consecutive months. In July, Money magazine gave UNT Dallas the highest rating (not ranking like the others) of all North Texas colleges and universities in its latest annual “Best Colleges in America” report.

UNT Dallas is the only college or university in the Dallas-Fort Worth region to receive a 4.5 (out of 5) score from Money, and is one of only six colleges or universities statewide to receive that number. Money cited affordability, diversity and social mobility in its very favorable review of UNT Dallas (more on their methodology here).

While some colleges do well in the U.S. News rankings, others score high in the Washington Monthly rankings and others receive strong ratings from Money, it is unusual for the same public, four-year regional institution, UNT Dallas, to perform so well in all three the same year.

“The trend for these rankings and ratings is crystal clear,” said Bob Mong, UNT Dallas president. “UNT Dallas is on a significant upward trajectory fueled by its value, low student debt and the success of its graduates.”

These three important achievements align with UNT Dallas’ mission to empower students, transform lives and strengthen communities. With outstanding academic programs, including 39 bachelor’s and nine master’s degrees, and a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree at the College of Law, UNT Dallas offers an important combination of academic rigor, affordability and student success in North Texas.

About UNT Dallas

The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) is one of the most diverse public universities in the metroplex, the only public, four-year university in the city of Dallas and the most affordable four-year university in Dallas-Fort Worth. UNT Dallas includes the UNT Dallas College of Law (accredited by the American Bar Association) in downtown Dallas and is part of the University of North Texas System. For more information, visit untdallas.edu.