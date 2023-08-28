UNT Dallas and Wipro to host inaugural science fair to showcase young creators’ innovative projects

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS (Aug. 28, 2023) – The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) and Wipro, a leading technology services and consulting company with an extensive presence in North Texas, are co-hosting the first academic science fair of the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Great Scientist Soiree will begin at 4 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center. To date, 52 students from elementary, middle and high schools in multiple districts have entered 36 projects. Participating districts include Allen ISD, Coppell ISD, Frisco ISD, Grand Prairie ISD, McKinney ISD and Plano ISD. and. The youngest competitor is in first grade.

Expected to attend are leaders from Wipro and UNT Dallas, community supporters and more.

UNT Dallas and Wipro are fostering the support and enthusiasm of teachers, the education community and parents in encouraging students to explore the wonders of science and technology in hopes of nurturing the next generation of brilliant minds.

With a goal to inspire and encourage students to explore and present innovative projects aligned with the school districts’ curriculum, the event will provide a special opportunity for young scientists to demonstrate their creativity, problem-solving skills and commitment to addressing some of today’s most pressing challenges.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology – one of the hottest topics in education and the workplace – will be on display as teachers and students are already using it as part of the learning process. It has become an effective tool and its adoption will increase dramatically, charting new territory in classrooms at all levels. Wipro is investing billions in AI and recently hired a new global AI head.

The City of Frisco and the Frisco Independent School District (FISD) exemplify the excellence Wipro seeks in sponsoring events and developing partnerships. Frisco is known for outstanding schools and Frisco ISD has been ranked in the top 10 of more than 1,000 public school districts in Texas.

About the UNT Dallas/Wipro partnership

UNT Dallas launched the Science Educator Fellowship (SEF) program in 2017, using a $1.1 million grant from Wipro and collaborating with Cedar Hill ISD, Desoto ISD, Grand Prairie ISD, Lancaster ISD and Irving ISD to recruit, train and develop science teachers of the future. Each district has different needs, cultures and budgets, but they all have one thing in common: a commitment to making science education better.

Six years later, science leaders in these districts have not only thrived but have shared their knowledge with fellow teachers and recruited them to participate in the program. As a result, there are now 60 highly skilled science educators helping inspire potential future scientists and engineers. That’s the all-important “multiplier effect” that makes SEF so impactful.

In September, UNT Dallas will break ground on an innovative $100 million STEM building with dozens of classrooms, laboratories and collaborative spaces. It will be an energy-efficient green facility complete with windows, natural light and a design that brings the outdoors inside.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With 250,000 employees and business partners across more than 60 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our clients, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world.

Wipro employs 1,500+ cybersecurity experts, software engineers, data scientists, analysts, as well as cloud specialists, among other technical talent, in the Dallas, Texas, region.

About UNT Dallas

The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) is one of the most diverse public universities in the metroplex, the only public, four-year university in the city of Dallas and the most affordable four-year university in Dallas-Fort Worth. UNT Dallas includes the UNT Dallas College of Law (accredited by the American Bar Association) in downtown Dallas and is part of the University of North Texas System. For more information, visit untdallas.edu.

About Frisco

Frisco was the fastest-growing city in the U.S. among those with a population of 50,000 or more, according to the 2020 Census. The population increased by 71% in the decade from 2010-2020. Frisco is home to world-class businesses and sports organizations. The PGA recently opened its American headquarters in Frisco. The Dallas Cowboys headquarters is located at The Star in Frisco, a massive sports and entertainment complex. Fourteen companies moved to Frisco in 2022, including three corporate headquarters that relocated from out of state. And a new Universal Studios theme park is under construction on 97 acres and is expected to open by 2026.