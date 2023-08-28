Escape This Labor Day Weekend To The Newly-Renovated Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa

Facebook

San Antonio, Texas (August 25, 2023) – Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, a newly-renovated and award-winning resort nestled in the Texas Hill Country and just 20 minutes from downtown San Antonio, announces its Labor Day travel experience for guests.

The resort features newly-renovated rooms after the completion of a $50 million makeover, premier amenities and an assortment of family activities for the holiday.

“While the summer travel season is coming to a close, it’s not too late to book your end-of-summer getaway to the Texas Hill Country,” said Steven J. Smith, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa. “Our resort features the ideal family destination with activities for everyone this Labor Day weekend. Beat the summer heat wave at our award-winning water park, with multiple pools, a shaded lazy river and water slide, plus enjoy fun family activities like biking, sand volleyball, s’mores and more.”

For Labor Day weekend, the resort will feature several immersive dining and live music opportunities including a Texas-themed hoedown on Saturday, September 2 featuring off-the-grill BBQ selections and a band playing country music. On Sunday, the resort will celebrate with a Fiesta-themed buffet and drink specials featuring traditional mariachi music. Guests can also enjoy live music from local San Antonio musicians on the back porch of the resort’s Springhouse Café between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The resort will also provide a schedule of fun family activities throughout the weekend. Activities will range from daily organized games on the lawn and treasure hunts at the pool, to nightly movies under the stars on an oversized outdoor movie screen and fireside s’mores. On Saturday evening, guests can attend a special Murder Mystery Cocktail Dinner Event, which includes appetizers and an open bar for those 21 and older. The cost is $60 per person and reservations can be made by calling (210) 876-2481.

Guests can cool off at the resort’s year-round water park which features a 950-foot lazy river, a two-story water slide, four pools and waterfall whirlpools. The water park also features a FlowRider wave simulation machine, and a team of “Flow Pros” who help guests learn surfing, kneeboarding, and bodyboarding techniques for an extra charge.

In addition to all of this, guests can also relax with luxury spa treatments at the resort’s Windflower Spa, enjoy championship golf at the 27-hole Hill Country Golf Club, and eat delicious locally-sourced cuisine at the hotel’s signature restaurant, Antlers Lodge. For more information or to book a stay at Hyatt Regency Hill Country, please call (800) 233-1234 or visit HyattRegencyHillCountry.com.

About Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa

The newly-renovated Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa is nestled among 300 secluded acres of the historic Rogers-Wiseman family ranch, a working ranch that operated for more than a century. With its location within easy driving distance from the San Antonio International Airport and the historic attractions of downtown San Antonio, the 500-room resort boasts an upscale, ranch-inspired aesthetic that perfectly blends the convenience of the city with the peaceful charm and hospitality of the Texas Hill Country. As a premier meeting destination, the resort features more than 100,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space customizable to fit the needs and preferences of every group.

Guests can enjoy an array of world-class amenities including Windflower – The Hill Country Spa featuring 21 treatment rooms and locally-inspired treatments, as well as the perfectly-manicured 27-hole Hill Country Golf Club designed by world-renowned architect Arthur Hills. The resort is also home to an award-winning, five-acre water park with a FlowRider® wave machine, two-story waterslide, four swimming pools, and a country-style lazy river shaded by giant shady oak trees.

A variety of incredible culinary experiences await guests including innovative twists on traditional Texas fare at Antlers Lodge, casual dining at Springhouse Café, a rustic Texas-inspired bar at Charlie’s Long Bar, pool-side dining at Papa Ed’s Pool Bar and Grill and Vince’s Watering Hole, and delicious 19th hole cuisine at Cactus Oak Tavern. For reservations or information on Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, contact 210 647 1234 or visit us at HyattRegencyHillCountry.com. Follow Hyatt Regency Hill Country on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 220 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 45 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs.

Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.