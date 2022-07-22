Friday’s MEGA MILLIONS® Jackpot Stands At $660 Million

Facebook

Cash Value of Jackpot Estimated $388.0 million

AUSTIN – After there were no winners for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing, Texas Lottery® players now have a chance to play for the game’s largest prize in 18 months. The Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday, July 22 drawing stands at an estimated annuitized $660 million, the third largest jackpot prize in game history and the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history. Friday’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $388.0 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for the Tuesday, July 26 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $790 million.

“The uptick in sales that we’ve seen over the last couple days for the Mega Millions game is helping the Texas Lottery accomplish its goal of generating revenue for public education in Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “This Mega Millions jackpot is giving lottery players an opportunity to daydream about what they may do if they win. While this is a fun and entertaining time for lottery players, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Friday’s drawing will be the 28th in the current Mega Millions jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $20 million for the April 19 drawing. This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs since the Jan. 22, 2021 drawing when it reached an estimated $1.05 billion – the game’s second-largest jackpot prize, which was won by an out of state player.

Texas has had 13 Mega Millions jackpot prize winners since it joined the game in 2003. Its most recent jackpot winner came in September 2019 when a Leander resident won an estimated annuitized $227 million, the largest prize ever paid out to a single Texas Lottery player.

Since the start of 2022, five Texas Lottery players have won second-tier Mega Millions prizes of $1 million or larger, including two during the current jackpot run. A Houston resident claimed a $1,000,510 second-tier prize for the drawing held on May 13 and an Ingram resident claimed a $2 million second-tier prize for the drawing held on June 17.

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but could still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier® feature for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million.

Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Texas Lottery players can purchase Mega Millions tickets at more than 20,000 Texas Lottery retailers across the state. Ticket sales for the next Mega Millions drawing will close at 9:45 p.m. CT on Friday, July 22. The retailer that sells a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket is eligible to receive up to a $1 million retailer bonus.