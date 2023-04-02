Two Bit Circus Offers Fun for All

Facebook

While it’s been a long time since something as much fun as a visit to Two Bit Circus cost fifty cents, this fun-for-all-ages entertainment complex is worth the price of admission. It features the latest in immersive entertainment, multiplayer VR experiences, and fast-casual dining. For adults who tire of watching their kids win all the games against them, there’s also a full bar, with some specialty cocktails mixed by a robot bartender.

Between games, players can also watch creative, circus-inspired classics in the theatre. Two Bit Circus consists of multiple indoor zones, including a reimagined midway, an arcade filled with vintage classics and new hits, and various Story Rooms. These fun filled escape room-like experiences and world exclusives are unique to the Dallas location. A multi-player VR Arena and VIP lounges are high Two Bit Circus. Their mission is to bring people of all ages together, elbow-to-elbow, to play.

Two Bit Circus opened its first Texas location last November, at 8030 Park Lane Suite 200, (across from NorthPark Shopping Center) in Dallas. Packages start at $35, with playing cards that can be used on attractions, from VR to Midway games, Story Rooms, and food and beverage. Hours are Tuesday-Thursday 5 -10 p.m.; Friday 5 p.m.-1 a.m.; Saturday 1 p.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday: 1-10 p.m.; and closed Monday.

Kim Schaefer, CEO of Two Bit Circus, said, “We’ve always known that the Dallas community is the perfect audience for our next location. We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to partner with Northwood Retail and The Shops at Park Lane in such a central part of the city. It was the perfect match.”

Two Bit Circus

With locations in Los Angeles CA and Dallas TX, Two Bit Circus is an award-winning community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts. They combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. Named by Fast Company as one of the most innovative game companies of 2020, Two Bit Circus is a recipient of TripAdvisors’ Traveler’s Choice Award. Rated in the top 10% of attractions worldwide, Two Bit Circus is opening the world’s first network of Micro-Amusement Parks.

These one-acre entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of a classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class interactive entertainment from all over the world. They are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and “generally experience life at the highest resolution.”

Designed for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus supports a parallel 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of inventors, and advance environmental stewardship. The foundation will “spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.”

For more information, visit twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus and #TwoBitCircus.