Toast To Viking & Ale Weekend at Scarborough Renaissance Festival®

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. (April 17, 2023): Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is all about Vikings & Ale this weekend, April 22nd & 23rd. Viking & Ale Weekend is filled with themed special events such as costume contests, the Stein Holding competition, and tug o’ wars. And of course, a great selection of beer at the Festival’s 12 pubs & taverns for those 21+!

Visitors are invited to compete in the Viking & Barbarian costume contests for both adults and children at 1:30 pm each day at the Royal Pavilion. At 2:30 pm each day they can test their strength in the tug o’ war competitions at the Maypole area. There will be competitions for adults and children.

To round out the day, visitors can see if they have what it takes to hold a beer stein longer than the rest to win their very own Scarborough Renaissance Festival® limited edition stein in the Stein Holding Competition. The competition takes place at the Royal Pavilion at 3:30 pm each day. No pre-registration is required for any of the competitions – just come join in the fun!

“We are thrilled to have the Viking & Ale weekend return in 2023” says Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing & Communications. “Vikings and barbarians are extremely popular right now and the costumes our visitors come up with are just incredible and the competitions are great fun.”

Limited Engagement entertainment this weekend includes Burbage & the Bard (PG 16), Cari’s Creatures, Ermagerd the Bard, The Ironhill Vagabonds, Langer’s Ball, and Statue Comedius de Marbelous.

Guest Artisans this weekend are Bewitching Books, The Feisty Fox, and Lady Oddball. Make sure to check out the 17 new Artisans for 2023 as well!

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is a full day of interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style! The Festival runs Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, now through May 29, 2023. Enjoy full combat armored jousting, birds of prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon, knighting ceremonies, a 90+ member performing company, and 20+ stages of extraordinary interactive entertainment. Explore the Artisan Marketplace’s 200 shoppes and be amazed by authentic artisan demonstrations. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, and so much more!

Plus, there is food & drink fit for a king with 5 food courts and 12 pubs & taverns at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®). Those 21+ with discerning pallets can partake in a beer or wine tasting event. The seating at the tastings is limited and they regularly sell out, so visitors are encouraged to purchase their tasting tickets in advance (and at a discount) at www.SRFestival.com Tasting tickets are $35 each at the event in addition to Festival admission. This weekend’s themes are Wines of the New World and Beers of the New World.

Upcoming themed weekends are: Live the Fantasy & Spring Celebration (4/29 & 4/30), Celtic Weekend (5/6 & 5/7), Celebrating Chivalry Weekend & Mother’s Day (5/13 & 5/14), Legends of the Seas (5/20 & 5/21), and the Last Huzzah (5/27, 5/28, & 5/29). Special events surrounding these themes include costume contests, tug o’ war competitions, fairy initiations, kids 12 & under free on Mother’s Day, and the 2nd Annual Chocolate Sensations Tasting event (5/13 & 5/14). Get all the details at www.SRFestival.com

Come Step Back in Time for the Time of your Life at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, now through May 29, 2023. New for 2023, credit cards are now accepted at most food & drink locations as well as the ticket office, souvenir shoppes, and most of the Artisans shoppes. Games and Rides are cash only and ATM’s are conveniently located throughout the Festival.

Single day tickets for the 2023 season are $37 at the gate for Adults (13+) and $17 for Kids (5-12). Kids 4 & under are always Free. Advance discount tickets are available at www.SRFestival.com and single day discount tickets are also available at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores.

Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth off I-35E and one hour north of Waco. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is sponsored by Dr Pepper and Tom Thumb & Albertsons.

For more information visit www.SRFestival.com or follow them on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, & Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival).