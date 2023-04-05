Drum Named Area Marketing Director of New Medical Rehabilitation Hospitals in Mansfield & Waxahachie

Facebook

Lauren Drum has been named Area Director of Marketing for ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Mansfield and its satellite facility, ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Waxahachie. Both 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospitals will treat patients with disabling injuries or illnesses.

In her role, Drum will be responsible for the hospitals’ admissions departments and will coordinate activities to educate patients, families, community, and referral sources about hospital services.

Prior to this position, Drum served as Director of Marketing and Business Development for ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound. She also has served as a skilled nursing liaison, marketing liaison, and business development manager in various rehabilitation and healthcare settings.

“I’m committed to coordinating effective care between the hospitals and those that we serve,” Drum says. “It’s important that patients and their family members be aware that they have a choice when it comes to inpatient rehabilitative care.”

Drum earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas and a master’s degree in business administration from Texas A&M University in Commerce, Texas.

ClearSky Mansfield is scheduled to open at the beginning of summer, and ClearSky Waxahachie is scheduled to open mid-summer.