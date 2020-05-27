First Monday Trade Days Reopens This Weekend

After an unprecedented two months off, First Monday Trade Days is reopening this weekend in Canton.

The 150-year-old outdoor flea market, which runs the weekend before the first Monday of each month, closed for the first time in its history in April and May due to the COVID-19 quarantine.

More than 5,000 vendors will spread out across 100 acres, welcoming back visitors Thursday through Sunday. The area is divided into sections with enclosed buildings, pavilions and fields with pop-up tents. Vendor offerings range from computers, sunglasses, sweets and spices to antiques, vintage yard art, farm tools and plants.

“We will have lots of fresh air, hoping for lots of sunshine and lots of interesting people and junk for you to explore,” said Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett. “It’s probably the only place you can get a turkey leg and a corny dog that’s almost as good as Fletcher’s right now.”

Closure was hard on Canton, vendors

The closing of First Monday Trade Days has been hard on Canton, Everett said, and the reopening is welcome.

“It means salvation for some of our businesses, particularly some of those that are tourist based like hotels and restaurants,” she said. “We’re hoping that it’s the beginning of some good times again.”

When First Monday Trade Days reopens, visitors will notice some changes, including additional hand sanitizing stations. Staff and vendors will also be disinfecting commonly touched areas in restrooms and common areas and making announcements reminding visitors to social distance. All staff will receive training and be required to follow special safety protocols.

First Monday Trade Days will be open from sun up to dusk Thursday through Sunday. The location is 800 First Monday Lane in Canton. Admission is free. Parking is $5.

For more information, go to firstmondaycanton.com, call 903-567-6556 or email firstmonday@cantontex.com.

