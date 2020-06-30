Midlothian Wine & Arts Festival Canceled Due To COVID

COVID-19 Continues To Impact Local Events

Midlothian- Life seemed to be returning to normal in Midlothian, TX, as residents made plans to attend local events. Many were looking forward to Saturday’s Star Spangled Salute Independence Day Parade. Today, the City Council voted to change the parade’s format to a reverse parade to prevent cancellation.

The Midlothian Chamber was excitedly planning their annual Wine & Arts Festival on July, 11. The festival is a favorite for locals and draws a crowd of over 6,000 attendees ready to sip, shop and socialize with friends. Midlothian’s family friendly event features Texas wineries, craft brewers and over 150 vendors. All of which have been hit incredibly hard by the March shutdown.

Midlothian Wine & Arts Festival Canceled

Originally the Midlothian Wine & Arts Festival was scheduled for April 25, it was moved to June 13, and then again to July 11.

Unfortunately at this evening’s Midlothian City Council meeting, the Chamber announced the Wine & Arts Festival has been canceled. With COVID-19 cases rapidly increasing, and Governor Abbott’s new restrictions on outdoor gatherings over 100, public health concerns led to the event cancellation. According to the Chamber President, Laura Terhune, this is the 3rd event the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce has canceled this year. While she’s disappointed, Terhune said “she feels that the citizens safety, health and well being must always be placed first.”

The Chamber relies on membership dues and income from annual events to keep membership dues affordable. COVID-19 has significantly impacted the Chamber’s funds. Terhune said, “Speaking from 25 years of chamber management experience, I can assure you that our training, information resources and other member services have never been more urgently needed than they have been these last 100 days.”

Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is working on a virtual event to support the vendors that would have participated in the festival. We’ll have more details when they are released. Chamber President said, “the primary goal of the Chamber’s events is ‘Shop Local’ so we need folks to support our participating businesses.”

